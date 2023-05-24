Bing becomes the default search engine of ChatGPT

Onur Demirkol
May 24, 2023
Microsoft
Microsoft has announced many AI innovations at the Build 2023 event, and one of them has strengthened the bond with OpenAI. The tech giant has announced that Bing has become the default search engine for ChatGPT. The chatbot will use Bing results for up-to-date answers.

Microsoft has been investing billions of dollars in OpenAI both to use its current technologies and also to help the company develop its products and work on new areas. In return, Microsoft gets to use the innovations that OpenAI brings to life, including ChatGPT. From now on, the chatbot will use Microsoft's Bing as its default search engine.

"Now, ChatGPT answers can be grounded by search and web data and include citations so you can learn more—all directly from within chat," said Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's head of consumer marketing.

OpenAI's ChatGPT AI chatbot will leverage search and online data that also contains citations, similar to how Bing's chat experience is driven by GPT-4 and incorporates citations to links. The new search functionality is now available for ChatGPT Plus users, and a plug-in in ChatGPT will soon make it available to all free ChatGPT users.

"Foundational to our progress with the new Bing is our fantastic partnership with OpenAI. ChatGPT will now have a world-class search engine built-in to provide timelier and more up-to-date answers with access from the web," Mehdi added.

In order to enable interoperability between plug-ins for Bing Chat and ChatGPT, Microsoft has also committed to using the same open plug-in standard that OpenAI does for ChatGPT.

ChatGPT

Microsoft and OpenAI partnership

OpenAI is one of the leaders in the field, and Microsoft has been working closely with the company for the future. With a view to investing $10 billion in OpenAI, the software powerhouse was in talks with the startup a couple of months ago.

What OpenAI has done might seem like a fairy tale, but it also came with a cost. The cost of creating the most well-known chatbot in use today, ChatGPT, nearly topped $540 million last year.

