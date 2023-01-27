Microsoft is planning something big and appears to be re-establishing itself as a groundbreaking company. While Google has ruled the roost for a long time when it comes to innovation, Microsoft is slowly trying to get that title back - and all this is thanks to OpenAI.

What is OpenAI?

OpenAI is one of the top AI (artificial intelligence) labs today that has created one of the most exciting products - ChatGPT. OpenAI’s new collaboration with Microsoft will make the latter a front-runner in terms of innovation. On Monday, Microsoft announced that it was investing $10 billion into OpenAI. This is over and above the $3 billion that Microsoft has invested in OpenAI since 2019. Rumors also have it that Microsoft will add ChatGPT to its search engine - Bing. With this addition, Bing may finally compete with Google’s search engine.

Following the announcement of the investment, Daniel Ives, a Wedbush analyst, stated that ChatGPT will change the entire scenario for Microsoft. Daniel said that Microsoft will not repeat its mistakes and will be aggressive from now on.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Did Google Move Forward?

Microsoft was once the dominant force with their operating system and web browser (Internet Explorer), one of the most widely used software. It all went downhill when the US government sued Microsoft for unfairly driving out competition and taking over the browser market. Microsoft got busy with the lawsuit, and Google took advantage by rolling out better products.

What’s Next for Microsoft?

Although Microsoft continued thriving even after their setback, it doesn’t have the same market pull as it used to. It has slowly begun rebuilding with the Microsoft 365 package and Azure. Google has also made big strides forward, with almost everyone using products like Google Chrome and Gmail.

Google is now facing multiple lawsuits from the government and is facing antitrust issues in almost every territory. OpenAI has made significant strides and is slowly eclipsing Google’s products. While Google has been working on similar AI offerings, it has held back from giving a public demonstration. With the announcement of ChatGPT, Google has a lot to catch up on. Some even say that Google has brought back founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to help them out.

The Race Is On

Whether Google will catch up or Microsoft will continue moving forward, only time will tell. In this war between the two software giants, one thing is for sure - the customer is the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement