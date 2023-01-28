Microsoft Just Rolled Out Its Most Secure Microsoft 365 Version Yet

Shaun
Jan 28, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

Microsoft recently announced that Microsoft Office 365 is ready for the cloud. They have created a secure environment with the Government's secure cloud. Microsoft claims that the new release comes with a secure variant of Outlook and email exchange, along with the standard office suite. It offers a different compliance and security level that is perfect for government use.

The new 365 environment helps secure data, and Microsoft has confirmed that it uses on-prem servers to store most of the government data. This means the work can now move to the cloud using their SaaS (software as a service).

Microsoft Just Rolled Out Its Most Secure Microsoft 365 Version Yet

Government Productivity Tools

To give everyone a gist, the Department of Defense runs a Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). They’ve designed a data handling protocol that protects cloud data in the government’s hands up to the highest level. Microsoft 365 offers a set of productivity tools and offers an IL6 (Impact Level 6) environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

These tools help create an environment for classified information. Microsoft is confident that the new capabilities of 365 help tighten security. It also hopes to increase data visibility for the top-secret regions of the Azure government. 

Microsoft had pitched the idea of Azure regions to the mission leaders in 2021. It then claimed that this will help them infer data quicker and offer cybersecurity capabilities like never before.

Source: https://www.techradar.com/news/microsoft-just-rolled-out-its-most-secure-microsoft-365-version-yet 

Advertisement

Related content

Thanks to OpenAI, Microsoft Is Beating Google in the Artificial Intelligence Game

Thanks to OpenAI, Microsoft Is Beating Google in the Artificial Intelligence Game
Microsoft is in trouble again, this time from Slack for Antitrust

Microsoft is in trouble again, this time from Slack for Antitrust
Disaster Strikes Thousands of Microsoft Users as Outlook and Teams go Offline

Disaster Strikes Thousands of Microsoft Users as Outlook and Teams go Offline
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees

Microsoft is Laying off 10,000 Employees
Microsoft Azure OpenAI service is now available

Microsoft Azure OpenAI service is now available
microsoft teams

Microsoft makes free Teams features exclusive to upcoming Teams Premium

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved