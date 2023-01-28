Microsoft recently announced that Microsoft Office 365 is ready for the cloud. They have created a secure environment with the Government's secure cloud. Microsoft claims that the new release comes with a secure variant of Outlook and email exchange, along with the standard office suite. It offers a different compliance and security level that is perfect for government use.

The new 365 environment helps secure data, and Microsoft has confirmed that it uses on-prem servers to store most of the government data. This means the work can now move to the cloud using their SaaS (software as a service).

Government Productivity Tools

To give everyone a gist, the Department of Defense runs a Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). They’ve designed a data handling protocol that protects cloud data in the government’s hands up to the highest level. Microsoft 365 offers a set of productivity tools and offers an IL6 (Impact Level 6) environment.

These tools help create an environment for classified information. Microsoft is confident that the new capabilities of 365 help tighten security. It also hopes to increase data visibility for the top-secret regions of the Azure government.

Microsoft had pitched the idea of Azure regions to the mission leaders in 2021. It then claimed that this will help them infer data quicker and offer cybersecurity capabilities like never before.

