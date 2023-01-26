News emerged last year that Microsoft would be at the center of an antitrust probe. This was due to a complaint filed by Slack with the European Commission (EC). Slack had complained regarding Teams, and reports now state that the complaint had been filed and Microsoft would be under scrutiny soon.

Sources within EC have confirmed that Microsoft will be facing a probe soon. This is due to bundling their Teams package with their Microsoft 365 package. The complaint is mainly about Microsoft unfairly treating its competition.

What Was the Microsoft Complaint Regarding?

For the uninitiated, the problem began in 2020 when Slack filed a complaint with the EC. They claimed that Microsoft does not reveal the true cost to enterprise customers and bundles Teams along with the full suite of Microsoft 365.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint also stated that due to Teams being bundled with Microsoft 365, customers were forced to install Teams on machines that installed Microsoft 365 products. Slack wanted Microsoft to remove Teams from the 365 bundle and sell it at a fair price.

What Next?

Only time will tell what the probe reveals. This is not something Microsoft wanted to be facing, considering they are already under scrutiny for their acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.

Source: Neowin

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement