Disaster Strikes Thousands of Microsoft Users as Outlook and Teams go Offline

Shaun
Jan 25, 2023
Microsoft, Microsoft Outlook
2

It was only last week that we announced that Microsoft was planning to fire over 10,000 employees, apparently due to a feared upcoming recession. It looks like the tech giant is in for more disasters in 2023. Through the early hours of this morning, thousands of Outlook and Teams users reported multiple instances of services going offline.

Downdetector.com quickly detected and tracked outages as users started reporting the issues this morning. Based on the reports, UK Outlook users counted in at just under 5,000. It’s probably more at this time. The reports were mainly from Manchester, Birmingham, London, Norwich, Cardiff, Oxford, Brighton and other areas nearby.

As for Microsoft Teams, it affected users living in India and Japan. For the former, the number of complaints reached 3,900, while Japanese users called in at about 900. From what we can tell, it looks like it also affected the UAE and Australia. If you can still access your Teams servers, that means you’re ok.

Microsoft disaster with Outlook and Teams

The odd thing about these reports is that I’ve been seeing mentions of people returning to meeting in person now that Teams is down. That doesn’t really make sense, as you still have Skype, Google Meets, and other alternative platforms to use. There are also many other messaging apps available, such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

Strange reports aside, Microsoft has indicated that it’s working on resolving the problem. It mentioned it affecting other Microsoft 365 services, too. If you’re on Twitter, you’ll probably find your feed filling up with Tweets with people complaining about this issue, specifically with the #MicrosoftTeams tag.

Have any of you had any issues with Microsoft servers being down? Let us know in the comments.

Source: https://news.sky.com/story/teams-and-outlook-goes-down-for-thousands-of-microsoft-users-12794856

Comments

  1. Tom Hawack said on January 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm
    Reply

    I haven’t encountered any of the mentioned Microsoft Outlook and Teams issues for simple reason : I don’t use any of Microsoft’s services and the Win7 OS itself limits as much as possible connections to Microsoft servers.

    Quoting the article, “The odd thing about these reports is that I’ve been seeing mentions of people returning to meeting in person now that Teams is down.” : puzzling, interesting. Perhaps users roll on habits and/or dislike alternatives to these services because considered of lesser quality and/or because of a deep dislike of these competitors (anyone in love with Microsoft and in hatred with Google? lol)

    As much as Microsoft planning to fire over 10,000 employees is an authentic human issue as much I wonder if this is in any way related to the Microsoft Outlook and Teams issues.

  2. Rentbugware said on January 25, 2023 at 1:33 pm
    Reply

    What happens if you’re coerced into using Microsoft’s subpar online services. Do not depend on the cloud. Always have an offline and on-premises version of your software available.

