How to make Outlook default browser settings

Setting the Outlook default browser is gaining attention as Microsoft recently announced intentions regarding web link preferences within the Outlook app. Traditionally, when users clicked on a web link in Outlook, it would launch in the system's default browser, be it on Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS.

However, for users operating on Windows devices (10 & 11) with Outlook 365, especially those on Outlook Build 16.0.16227.20280 or newer, Microsoft Edge is slated to become the default browser for opening web links in Outlook 365. Nevertheless, users retain the option to use either Microsoft Edge or their system's default browser.

For users on other versions or different systems like Mac, Outlook will maintain its practice of launching links using the system's default browser, which is typically Safari for Mac users. To navigate links in Outlook via an alternative browser, one must modify the default browser settings on their respective system.

How to set Outlook's default browser?

Setting the Outlook default browser for handling links can vary based on the operating system.

Here's a succinct guide for Windows and Mac users:

On Windows

Launch the Outlook application.

Navigate to File > Options (located at the top-left corner).

In the pop-up window, click on Advanced from the left panel.

Scroll to the "Link Handling" section on the right.

Choose between Microsoft Edge or the system's Default Browser for "Open hyperlinks from Outlook in."

Confirm by clicking OK.

For older versions of Outlook, adjust the default browser in Windows:

Use the shortcut Windows + I to access Settings.

Go to Apps > Default apps.

Windows 10 users: Under "Web browser", select your desired browser and confirm by clicking "Switch anyway."

Windows 11 users: Locate and select the desired browser, then click "Set default" adjacent to "Make <browser-name> your default browser."

On Mac:

Click the Apple icon in the top-left and opt for System Preferences.

Proceed to General.

Locate "Default web browser" and use the dropdown menu to select your browser of choice.

Tip: If you're unable to spot these settings, navigate to Apple icon > System Settings > Desktop & Dock, and then continue from the third step.

Setting the Outlook default browser for link handling can differ based on the device. Here's a concise guide for Android and iPhone users:

On Android:

Access the Settings application.

Navigate to Apps and select it.

Choose "Default apps."

Click on "Browser app."

Pick your desired browser to open links from Outlook.

On iPhone:

Launch the Settings application.

Scroll and tap on the browser you'd like to set as default (e.g., Google Chrome).

Click on "Default Browser App."

Select your preferred browser from the list.

