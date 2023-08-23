How to cancel a Disney Plus subscription

Kerem Gülen
Aug 23, 2023
Updated • Aug 19, 2023
Disney Plus, a prominent streaming platform renowned for its animated classics, Star Wars, and Marvel collections, is currently priced at $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually in the US. However, starting October 12th, the price for the ad-free version will rise to $13.99, while the ad-supported rate will remain unchanged. Although Disney Plus initially offered significant value, with the price increase, its appeal might diminish for some users.

If you're contemplating terminating your Disney Plus subscription, the process is straightforward via a web browser. Upon cancelation, you can continue to access the platform until the conclusion of your billing cycle. Below is a guide on how to cancel your Disney Plus membership.

How to cancel your Disney Plus subscription?

Follow these steps:

  • Access Disney Plus by visiting the specified website address. Move your cursor over the 'Profile' icon located in the top-right corner and select 'Account' from the dropdown menu. Under the 'Subscription' section, click on your Disney Plus subscription and then select 'Cancel Subscription'.
  • Disney may display a page urging you to reconsider, but if you're determined, proceed by clicking 'Complete Cancellation'. After this, you have the option to provide feedback regarding your reason for cancelation.
  • After cancelation, your access to Disney Plus content will cease. If you're looking to explore other content platforms, there are various other streaming services available that offer diverse programming.
  • However, if you initiated your Disney Plus subscription via an in-app purchase on iOS or Android, you must cancel through the respective platform's settings.
How to cancel your free Disney Plus trial?

To cancel your Disney Plus free trial:

  • Follow the same cancellation steps as for a paid subscription. Ensure you cancel before the first billing date to prevent any charges.
  • When signing up for the trial, Disney Plus informs you of the billing date, typically prompting you to provide your credit card or PayPal information.
  • If you choose to resubscribe using the same account in the future, be aware that you won't be eligible for another free trial.

Can I get a free Disney Plus subscription?

At the moment, Disney Plus doesn't offer a free subscription. However, if you're a Verizon customer, explore the Verizon Wireless promotion which provides a year of Disney Plus with certain Unlimited packages.

