Is Apple buying Disney? No, they are not "obsessed about"

The idea of Apple buying Disney has been a subject of widespread speculation and intrigue in the world of business. As two of the most iconic brands globally, the union of Apple, the tech giant, and Disney, the entertainment behemoth, would mark a historic turning point in corporate mergers and acquisitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This buzz has recently come to the forefront following comments made by Disney's CEO, Bob Iger. While this speculation has electrified both the tech and entertainment industries, the exact stance of Disney on this matter has been ambiguous.

Is Apple buying Disney?

During the quarterly earnings call on August 9, 2023, an investor asked Bob Iger point-blank about the possibility of Disney being sold to Apple. The response from the Disney CEO was dismissive and somewhat irritated. Iger avoided the question, stating that he would not speculate about the potential for Disney to be acquired by any company. He ended the conversation by saying, "It's not something we obsess about".

What struck many observers was Iger's emotional reaction to the question about Apple buying Disney. The anger in his voice was noticeable, contrasting his usually level-headed and straightforward responses. This reaction has led to further speculation, leaving many to wonder if there was a possible deal that had gone wrong or if he was simply angry that the question was raised in the first place.

More than a random thought

The rumors surrounding Apple buying Disney were not baseless. Disney's recent business activities, such as restructuring their streaming platforms, moving towards gambling, and a less-than-stellar box office return, contributed to the speculation.

Moreover, Iger's previous dealings with Apple, including purchasing Pixar from them in 2006 and being a former board member, fueled the idea that a merger or acquisition could be possible.

In other news, Disney raises price of Disney+ to $13.99 and will block account sharing.

Advertisement