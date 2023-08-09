Neuralink receives $280 million funding from a familiar name

Neuralink, the ''brain-hacking'' firm backed by entrepreneur Elon Musk, has successfully secured a staggering $280 million in funding for their cutting-edge brain-computer interface (BCI) project.

Imagine if your brain could talk to a computer directly. Like, you think of something, and the computer understands it. That's what Neuralink is working on - a brain-computer interface.

Now, here's the twist. While this brain-computer thing sounds awesome, there's also a debate that you can't ignore. Neuralink is doing tests on animals to make sure everything's safe. But some people are worried if it's okay to test on animals. It's like a superhero dilemma - using science for good, but also making sure it's responsible.

Peter Thiel becomes Musk's savior

Elon Musk's Neuralink got a massive amount of money, $280 million to be exact, to keep working on their brain-computer idea, with help from Peter Thiel's Founders Fund.

Even though works of Neuralink have been repeatedly rejected by the supervisory boards, such funding is crucial for the complex and resource-intensive research that Neuralink is pioneering, ultimately aiming to seamlessly integrate technology with the human brain, which finally got the approval of FDA.

Who is Peter Thiel?

Born on October 11, 1967, in Frankfurt, West Germany, Peter Thiel is a pretty remarkable entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and someone who's into making a big impact on the world.

In 2002, Peter Thiel founded Clarium Capital Management LLC, a hedge fund that focused on global macro investment strategies. The firm initially experienced growth, with its assets under management reaching $8 billion in 2008.

Peter Thiel's most notable ventures include co-founding PayPal and Palantir Technologies. He co-founded PayPal, a successful online payment platform, after merging his company Confinity with X.com.

PayPal revolutionized online money transfers and was eventually acquired by eBay in 2002. Thiel's involvement in PayPal's success led to significant recognition in the tech industry. He also co-founded Palantir Technologies in 2004, a company specializing in data analytics.

Apart from his entrepreneurial pursuits, Thiel is known for his investments in various startups, including a notable early investment in Facebook.

