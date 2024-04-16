Google intensifies fight against YouTube adblockers
Google just announced that it is intensifying its fight against adblockers on YouTube. The message was posted to the official YouTube support website.
The writing was on the wall. Reports about changes on YouTube designed to prevent users from using adblockers started in early 2023. Users with adblockers saw anti-adblocking prompts and Google ran several tests on YouTube to fight adblocking.
Google confirmed the crackdown on adblockers in November 2023. Affected users were given two options: turn off the adblocker on YouTube or pay for YouTube Premium.
New ways of making ads more endurable were discovered. Extensions that skip or fast forward ads appeared in extension stores.
Google did not only fight adblocking in browsers. It also is fighting against YouTube frontends, such as Invidious, and third-party YouTube apps. Google had some success in this regard in the past. In 2022, its actions caused YouTube Vanced to be discontinued.
Google's fight against third-party apps
Today's announcement puts Google's focus on third-party apps that "violate YouTube's Terms of Service". Here, Google is focusing on apps that include ad-blocking capabilities. The company mentions none in the announcement, but it clearly took a swing at Invidious last week already.
Google warns users of these apps that their experience may deteriorate soon. They may "experience buffering issues" or see errors such as "the following content is not available on this app" when trying to watch videos.
The terms on YouTube disallow apps to "turn off ads". Turning off ads "prevents the creator from being rewarded for viewership" according to Google. It fails to mention that it is keeping a big chunk of the revenue as the maintainer of the platform.
Google suggests that YouTube users who do not want to see ads subscribe to YouTube Premium.
The company will "take appropriate action" when it finds third-party apps that violate YouTube's terms.
Closing Words
Similar to Google Search, ads have become insufferable for many users of the service. There are too many of them, they may break the viewing experience, and they may show inappropriate content.
YouTube Premium is expensive. What weights more for some users is that its functionality is severely limited when compared to third-party apps.
The cat and mouse game continues.
Do you use YouTube? Would you use it if you couldn't block ads? (via 9to5 Google)
Comments
I pay for it. In my opinion it’s worth paying for because I watch a lot of YouTube and listen to YouTube Music at work for 10 hours a day. So for me it’s worth it. I pay yearly which gives me a discount for at $11.50 a month.
Let’s be honest, is the content on YouTube today THAT valuable…? I see more and more videos pop up on Odysee every minute, serious content creators are moving there. No, I don’t consider a girl in a bikini building a hut in snowy Alaska valuable content. I say let Google become the fastfood cesspool of garbage content like the way it’s heading now. The users who love that crap can watch ads all day. Also, the claim that they show ads so creators get paid is ridiculous, that’s not the whole truth. There also needs to be a discussion if it’s justified that someone who pretends to hear music for the first time makes videos about it and gets paid a million dollars for it, same goes for large-chested ladies that think they are guitarplayers or drummers. Oh and let’s also talk about the TRILLIONS of albums/songs that are illegally uploaded by users that Google do nothing about..other than host the files and calls it their own content that they now want to charge you for. Nope. uBlock Origin & Firefox is the way to go, and Odysee..until they too get greedy. Don’t start with the “Odysee is a NAZI platform” crap. You don’t have HAVE to watch everything you know…
I never see ads. I never, sign in.
One problem with premium, I have seen a few of the content creators I watch have problems with getting adds even though they are subscribed to Youtube Premium. When checking with Youtube they are told everything is working as it should (That is almost a direct quote from one email a content creator shared.)
“…Similar to Google Search, ads have become insufferable for many users of the service. There are too many of them, they may break the viewing experience, and they may show inappropriate content.”
This is the crux of it. Google and Facebook have had over twenty years to self-regulate the online advertising industry and reform it into something tolerable, however they have chosen not to do so and instead they doubled-down and decided to concentrate on increasing their already obscene amounts of profit instead.
Under their monopoly, ads became ridiculously obnoxious with no consideration for the end user experience, they are CPU heavy, bandwidth heavy, laden with privacy-invading trackers that stalk people both online and offline in order to build profiles on them, and they are regularly used to push malware and scams with inadequate measures to prevent this. Basically, they have enshittified the entire internet and electronic devices at the expense of the masses using them.
F#ck Google. It’s obvious the online advertising industry is incapable of regulating itself voluntarily. The only way to reel these vampiric organisations in is to take matters into our own hands – in conjunction with pushing for heavy legal regulation of the online advertising industry.
For me personally, I would rather we took back the internet and transitioned to more decentralised “by the people, for the people” places, like the Fediverse.
I wonder what method of blocking YouTube ads will be impossible to patch for them… We know that they have methods to deal with adblock extensions and built-in adblockers in browsers. There are also crawlers (NewPipe, SmartTube, Invidious), which they might be able to detect behaviorally. Invidious instances frequently rotate their IP addresses to evade the YouTube hammer.
The above methods seem to be easy to moderately difficult to patch. But what about e.g. ReVanced on Android phones / tablets, which is a patched version of the official YouTube app? How would they block that one safely? Further, in some locations YouTube hasn’t rolled out ads, for example in Albania or Russia (due to the sanctions, in the latter case)… With a VPN, it is trivially easy to make YouTube believe that you reach them from those locations… If they are dead serious about this, they would also have to fight VPNs or rather specific servers of those VPNs. That will be a challenge in its own right, I don’t know of any (commercial) streaming service that has successfully locked out any and all VPNs really…
I am steadfast in my refusal to pay for YouTube Premium, because I refuse to feed the kraken. “Go elsewhere” sounds nice and I certainly would if I could, but sadly YouTube is still basically a monopoly in the online video space. Due to them being a monopoly (with all the associated abuses) that also harvests user data, I also believe that no one must touch them with silk gloves. They want to fight, I fight back due to a lack of alternatives.
Maybe if they have dealt with solutions like uBlock Origin, Brave, and major apps like NewPipe, they will stop this and call it a win, since this will defeat 95%+ of all adblock users. I will still be there with VPN set to an ad-free location before I ever pay Google even a dime. I promise.
I don’t mind the ads, many can be skipped after a brief preview. To watch good content for free. Seems like a reasonable trade off. As long as content creators stay on YouTube it will be the platform for viewers. If I really disliked the ads, I would pay to avoid them.
Sounds very sincere, very believable. Thanks for the laugh.
The Libredirect extension loads Invidious Instances the latter of which is a list of servers run by enthusiasts to avoid watching youtube directly. There’s also Privacyredirect, but it always redirects to dark mode sites which I don’t like and don’t use for that reason.
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/libredirect/
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/privacy-redirect/
You do of course need Firefox or a fork of it. I use Floorp. https://floorp.app/en/
I notice now on The Guardian news media site that embedded youtube videos don’t work anymore, but the simple workaround is to copy the description below the video and then use that as a search string on your favourite search engine. From there load the video and Libredirect will spring into action and Bob’s your uncle. :D
YouTube embedded videos on The Guardian aren’t handled here as well be it via embedded Invidious (working instances) nor by embedded Piped (working instances).
Seems the site handles a “specially crafted” YouTube api. I’ve always had problems with that domain.
An alternative is to visit their YouTube site instead :
The Guardian [https://www.youtube.com/user/theguardian]
Guardian News [https://www.youtube.com/user/guardianwires]
Personally I redirect YouTube to Piped and if embedded is problematic I open the redirected YouTube page instead.
So the perspective would be YouTube with ads or YouTube Premium, non negotiable.
Looks like anyone refusing advertisement and subscription fee is stuck.
I don’t know if a scorpion is the only animal that can kill its ‘self’ (with its tail) when it finds no solution for its survival, but I can say that, though being a Scorpio, should I be stuck between two alternatives I both refuse I’d survive and strive for a Plan B (you know, like in the movies!)
We’ll see how things get along.
Right now, as I write, Invidious still works (at least [https://yewtu.be/] with proxied videos = enabled, haven’t tested other Invidious instances), as well as Piped (at least some with proper settings).
Tough times ahead perhaps for users who choose a YouTube front-end. One thing is sure : cat and mouse game seldom ends with the game. Should it with YouTube videos that I’d escape and totally abandon YouTube. But we’re not at that point yet.
Tom my dude, if they really manage to block Invidious once and for all, you can always get a VPN, set it to, I don’t know, Albania or Russia maybe… and continue to use the official website without ads, as those locations don’t have any. That’s what I would do in retaliation. I would gladly go elsewhere, but obviously, we are talking about a de facto monopolist here.
Its time people moved on from adtube. Rumble or X are excellent alternatives, content creators will take a hit in the migration but eventually come out on top, best of all, no censorship for ideological beliefs. Content creators can feature products that align with their base. You can help by making youtube the last place you look, same with google, stand up and make a difference. Imagine dr disrespect unleashed on rumble. Die in a fire youtube!
There are better alternatives to YouTube that don’t have censorship.
A lot of YouTube channels also stream on other platforms.