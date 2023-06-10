Google is threating privacy-friendly YouTube frontend Invidious
The open source project Invidious has received a cease and desist notice from Google owned YouTube. In the letter, which the project team published here on the project website, Google claims that it has become aware of the project only recently.
It claims that Invidious is violating YouTube's API Services terms of service and developer policies. Google lists numerous policies that it believes Invidious violates and is asking the project team to correct the issues or shut down its service. To do so, Google is giving the project 7 days time.
How Invidious works
Invidious is an open source frontend for YouTube. Anyone may set up an instance on a web server to offer access to videos published on YouTube.
What makes Invidious attractive to users is that it lets anyone watch any public video on YouTube without advertisement or tracking.
Google appears unaware that Invidious is not using YouTube's official APIs for providing its service. As such, the project team has never agreed to YouTube's terms and can't be in violation of them as a consequence.
The project team is aware that this may not protect them from the wrath of one of the largest corporations in the world. Things may, and likely will, escalate when Google notices that the project team has not complied with its demands.
Invidious believes that Google could try and contact GitHub, the project hosting service, owned by Microsoft, to shut it down that way. There is a backup repository in place already here. Google might also go after individual members of the project team.
For now Invidious is not complying with the demand and stating that it "won't do anything" unless forced to do so, e.g., by law.
Google, who operates YouTube, has two main revenue streams: display advertising, usually in form of video ads, and YouTube Premium subscriptions. The increasing number of ads on YouTube push make some users look for alternatives. YouTube Premium is such an alternative, albeit a costly one. Other options include using a content blocker to watch YouTube without ads and block any tracking attempts, another to use a frontend such as Invidious, or third-party apps, such as Newpipe, Skytube or a YouTube Vanced alternative.
While it is understandable that a large service such as YouTube needs to generate revenue, as it would not be sustainable otherwise, a growing number of users believes that Google is taking it too far.
Now You: do you use Invidious or another third-party frontend for YouTube?
Comments
Hysterically funny when the lawyers are totally wrong. No use of API, no crime. F*ck off, Google. You failed. Add even more ads to YouTube, the users who love ads won’t notice or care. I am also certain there are more than two ways they generate money on YouTube, those cookies you are forced to accept do more than you want to know and the “decline all” option does not do what you think it does. How about we put our lawyers on Googles back instead? “Don’t be evil”…greedy hypocrite company
Everytime an alternative gets too popular because the average Joe starts using it, BigTech files for ToS/DMCA violations against FOSS devs.
My personal take: Then they should paywall their site. Makes leaving it and never looking back even easier. Remember Facebook? Irrelevant today. Youtube is a terrible experience for users today. Even if you block ads there are still large sponsor segments which you need an extension for to skip them.
I do use Invidious occasionally though by default all of YouTube (that is, videos, channels, playlists) here is redirected to a ‘Piped’ instance.
Be noted that most Invidious instances include among their preferences the one to ‘Proxy Videos’ which bypasses GoogleVideo servers when retrieving a video. I have no idea if proxying contributes to Google’s irritation given that in that case the “caller” is the Invidious instance and not the user…. no idea, really.
‘Invidious’ instances in my experience are less reliable on the long term than ‘Piped’ ones, but that’s another topic.
‘Piped’ has encountered issues recently, apparently fixed. ‘Invidious’ has as well faced video retrieval problems. In both cases it’s hard to know if the culprit is on YouTube’s side or not.
The article says it all to explain the rise of alternatives : ads and the cost of ads-free subscriptions; both are crossing the red-line, too much, too high.
Reddit and now Google/YouTube facing the impact of front-ends on their income. I think foront-ends must remain strong and determined. As for myself, if i had been a YouTube user for many years, ever since I started using the Net, I opted for alternatives but more specifically for front-ends when YouTube became annoying with its ‘Consent’ together with heavy heavy heavy pages saturated with scripts, XMLHttpRequests as well as it seemed (still does?) with a deliberate policy to provide display embarrassments for non-Chrome browsers. Ads were handled fine then with the appropriate tools (mainly ‘uBlock Origin’ so that wasn’t my first motivation.
They can bark as much as they will, forbid, break and tutti quanti, that won’t bring me back to Google nor to any of its services. The web is not indispensable as air, water and food : I’ll always avoid than surrendering to such companies. Always.
I used to watch youtube a lot, but by streaming videos through VLC. But Youtube ultimately found a way to block that by throttling the connections whereby videos became unwatchable. Videolan says there is no way to bypass throttling and the only other means on watching youtube is to download videos with yt-dlp. The latter works, but means accumulating video files some of which can be quite large on your own PC or laptop. That quickly eats into the available space.
I’ve seen the name Invidious appear in articles on the ghacks site as well as on others, but I never really tried it.
The funny thing is though that youtube doesn’t own any of the videos on its site and only functions as a streaming service. So why should I pay to watch something which was provided free of charge by the individual who uploaded it regardless of the method used to view it.