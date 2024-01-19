How to watch age-restricted content on YouTube without signing in to your Google account

How to watch age-restricted content on YouTube without signing in to your Google account
Ashwin
Jan 19, 2024
Youtube
|
0

Do you use YouTube without signing in to your account? Have you ever come across an age-restricted video that prompts you to log in to watch the content? We have some workarounds for this annoyance.

Videos on YouTube can have age-restrictions based on the content in the media, e.g. violence, nudity, disturbing images, profanity, etc., which are not appropriate for kids. Martin has a tutorial that shows you how to access age-restricted content on YouTube, but it requires you to sign in to your Google account. I'm going to show you a few ways to bypass these restrictions without using a Google account.

Ever since Google started showing anti ad block banners on YouTube, I've been using the streaming service without signing in to my account. I created a separate container for YouTube on Firefox, and have been using it ever since. I reset my PC recently, and lost some settings that I had saved in some applications, including some customizations and tweaks that I had applied to the browser. Today, I opened YouTube to watch the Developer Direct 2024 video that was streamed last night, to see the new games that were announced at the Xbox showcase event. But, YouTube asked me to sign in to my account, because it is an age restricted video.

Sign in to confirm your age - YouTube

Yeah, I'm not doing that. That's when I remembered I had forgotten to set up some userscripts in Violentmonkey, a userscript manager extension for browsers.

How to watch age-restricted content on YouTube without signing in to your Google account

First method - With a userscript

The first method involves using an userscript called Simple YouTube Age Restriction Bypass. Here's how to install it in Firefox and Chrome.

1. Install one of the following extensions: Violentmonkey (Firefox, Chrome), Greasemonkey or FireMonkey.

2. Go to the GitHub page for Simple YouTube Age Restriction Bypass, and scroll down to the userscript section to get the link for the userscript. Click on it.

how to Install Simple YouTube Age Restriction Bypass

3. Your userscript manager will open a new tab, where you can choose to install the script. Do so.

Install Simple YouTube Age Restriction Bypass

4. That's it, you can now access age-restricted content on YouTube even when you are not signed in to your account.

Warning: Do NOT use Tampermonkey. It is closed source (not updated since v2.9 in 2013). I recommend Violentmonkey, or Greasemonkey or FireMonkey. All three extensions are open source, but only Violentmonkey is available for Firefox and Chrome, the other two add-ons are only available for Firefox.

Note: According to the author of the userscript, the script uses a proxy to unlock some video information, but it does not send your personal data to the server (no IP Address or account details are sent). Only the video ID and some information like the version of the YouTube website. I cannot access the privacy policy of the proxy's server, it throws an error.

Method 2 - Using YouTube clients

If you don't want to use the script, there are some alternative ways that you can watch age-restricted videos via Piped, FreeTube or Invidious or NewPipe.

Piped - Piped is a privacy-friendly YouTube frontend that you can access via any web browser on any operating system, and watch videos without ads. Simply paste the URL of a YouTube video, or use the search bar to find the video that you want and watch it. It even displays the comments from YouTube. Example: https://piped.video/watch?v=ELFSdlFmDNI.

Piped YouTube front-end privacy friendly

Invidious - It is similar to Piped, but Invidious has several instances (servers) around the globe. Select a server, paste a URL or search for a video, and the player will unlock the restricted video for you. Example: https://iv.melmac.space/watch?v=ELFSdlFmDNI.

Invidious YouTube front-end privacy friendly

FreeTube - FreeTube is a YouTube app for Windows, macOS and Linux. The open source program blocks ads and sponsored sections on YouTube, and lets you watch age-restricted videos without an account. You can also use the app to download videos.

FreeTube YouTube client for Windows Linux and macOS

NewPipe - NewPipe is an open source YouTube client for Android devices. It allows you to watch videos without ads, and also removes age-restrictions automatically. The app can be used to download videos or audio content from the streaming service.

NewPipe YouTube client for Android

Yattee - Yattee is a YouTube client for iOS, iPadOS macOS and tvOS. Follow the instructions given here to install the open source app and configure it to work with your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV. The app is based on Piped.

Yattee YouTube client for Android

Note: Add-ons like Skip Redirect may interfere with the third-party services like Invidious and open the video on YouTube. You can whitelist the sites in the add-on's settings to prevent the issue from happening.

Summary
How to watch age-restricted content on YouTube without signing in to your Google account
Article Name
How to watch age-restricted content on YouTube without signing in to your Google account
Description
We show you how to unlock access to age-restricted content on YouTube.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

YouTube confirms it has launched a global effort to crack down on ad blockers

Is Google deliberately slowing down YouTube video buffering for adblock users?
Pipes

NewPipe update brings access to Live, Shorts and other content on YouTube

Press Space on YouTube to save lots of time

NewPipe 0.25.2 adds YouTube Video multi-audio track support
FastStream video player extension

FastStream's custom video player replaces YouTube's player with a better one
Ad Speedup YouTube ads skipper

Ad Speedup: mute, skip and fast forward ads on YouTube

Tutorials & Tips

How to change YouTube handle

How to upload Shorts on YouTube: Guide

How to monetize YouTube channel in 4 steps?

Fix YouTube Guide button displaying menu every time


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved