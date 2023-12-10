FastStream's custom video player replaces YouTube's player with a better one

FastStream video player extension
Martin Brinkmann
Dec 10, 2023
Updated • Dec 10, 2023
Youtube
|
1

FastStream is an open source browser extension for Google Chrome and Firefox that replaces native video players with its own advanced video player. The extension promises the end of buffering issues, support for sites beyond YouTube, more audio and video controls, and much more.

The extension is available in the official stores. The Firefox extension includes video download capabilities, the Chrome extension only if installed manually and not from the Chrome Web Store (as this is prohibited by Google's policy).

FastStream video player extension

The extension requires wide-reaching permissions, as it is designed to run on any website. Some of these may need to be given after installation, but the extension remind you of the fact when you try to run it.

A click on the extension icon replaces the site's video player with its own. You can auto-enable the switching of the player in the extension's options. Good if you want to use it permanently on a site.

The FastStream video player offers advanced functionality. It uses parallel downloads to improve buffering of videos. The player supports precise previews when you hover over the video timeline, something that most players don't support.

You may notice a few new icons in the player interface; these lead to advanced options of the player. A click on the audio icon opens an equalizer, compressor and channel mixer. Here, you may customize audio output and save configurations as profiles, which you may load at any time in the future.

The interface of the video player has more to offer. There is the download button, which allows you to save the entire video or part of it to the local system. The screenshot button captures a still of the video, and there is a link to Settings, which opens up other preferences that you don't find attached to the player directly.

FastStream Keyboard Shortcuts

Here, you may change image related parameters such as brightness, contrast or saturation, check and configure shortcuts, and set default behavior.

The player supports dozens of keyboard shortcuts, for example, to change the volume, seek, skip identified intros or outros, go back to start and many more.

Verdict

FastStream replaces video players on many sites. It is still up to the user to enable it on sites or configure auto-enable in the options. The developer notes that the player doesn't work on DRM-protected videos and that this is by design.

Other than that, it should work fine on most video sites out there. Core benefits of using FastStream including improved streaming and buffering, additional keyboard shortcuts to control playback, advanced audio and image controls, and much more.

It is worth a try if you run into issues on certain sites, or want more control over playback on sites that you watch videos on. Examples may include making videos brighter, boosting the volume up to 300% or gaining access to keyboard shortcuts to control playback using the keyboard.

Now You: do you use video extensions?

Summary
FastStream's custom video player makes videos on YouTube much better
Article Name
FastStream's custom video player makes videos on YouTube much better
Description
FastStream is an open source browser extension for Google Chrome and Firefox that replaces native video players with its own advanced video player.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Ad Speedup YouTube ads skipper

Ad Speedup: mute, skip and fast forward ads on YouTube
ChatGPT vs Bing vs Google Bard

You may now ask Google Bard questions about YouTube Videos

YouTube video loading delayed? Fix inside
YouTube Dream Track

YouTube embraces generative AI
YouTube confirms it has launched a global effort to crack down on ad blockers

YouTube confirms it has launched a global effort to crack down on ad blockers

This special YouTube Adblocker skips ads instead of blocking them

Tutorials & Tips

How to change YouTube handle

How to upload Shorts on YouTube: Guide

How to monetize YouTube channel in 4 steps?

Fix YouTube Guide button displaying menu every time


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Pierre said on December 10, 2023 at 9:19 am
    Reply

    Rien compris

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved