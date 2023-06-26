With the help of the new YouTube Shorts tool, you can now produce and distribute short movies to your audience. The Shorts camera in the YouTube app makes it simple to create vertical films called Shorts that may last up to 60 seconds. If you don't know how to upload Shorts on YouTube, keep reading the guide. Today, we will show you how to do it easily!

The platform's short-form video offering, YouTube Shorts, has become extremely popular. After its release, many creators started shooting videos that last up to 60 seconds because that is pretty much how Instagram and TikTok shaped the life of social media. People are now showing interest in fastly consumed content, and if you want to benefit from people's actions on YouTube, keep reading our how to upload Shorts on YouTube guide!

How to upload Shorts on YouTube: PC

Now, it is time to show you how to upload Shorts on YouTube. Today we will concentrate on uploading Shorts on your PC, as it is the most used gadget to edit or publish videos on YouTube.

Step 1: Log into YouTube Studio

You must sign in to YouTube Studio, the control panel where you may manage your channel and videos, in order to post a Short from your computer. By visiting YouTube Studio in any web browser, you may access YouTube Studio.

Step 2: Click CREATE Upload videos

Once in YouTube Studio, a CREATE button will be visible in the top-right area. Select Upload Videos from the drop-down menu after clicking it. You may then choose the video file you wish to upload in the new window that will appear.

Step 3: Select a short video file

You must choose a video file that complies with the following requirements in order to post a Short:

It lasts for up to 60 seconds.

It features a vertical or square aspect ratio (such as 9:16 or 1:1).

It does not include any copyrighted content that you are not allowed to use.

Up to 15 short movies can be selected at once, but be careful to edit each one before releasing.

Step 4: Fill in the required boxes

Fill in the required blank spaces related to your YouTube Shorts video. Its details, elements, checks, visibility, and all that. After you are done editing the blank spaces, hit publish to send it live. Please double-check everything to make sure it goes live without any mistakes, and everything works.

Shorts on YouTube may be easily uploaded, allowing you to share your original work with a huge audience. You may successfully upload and advertise your Shorts films by following these instructions, establishing a presence within the YouTube Shorts community. As you share your short-form films with the world, embrace your creativity, interact with viewers, and have fun.

