Press Space on YouTube to save lots of time

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 23, 2023
Youtube
|
1

If you watch videos on YouTube, you may know about some of the options that you have. One of the options lets you change the playback speed. You may increase the speed of videos up to 2x, which is great under certain circumstances.

Besides videos with very slow speakers, it may also be useful to quickly speed through certain passages on a video. Fiddling around with the control is not straightforward, on the other hand.

The process requires several clicks: on Settings, then Playback Speed and then the desired speed level. If you want to set a custom level, you need even more interactions to get there.

Then, if you want to change it again or reset it to the default level, you need the exact number of clicks to get there.

Space is your friend on YouTube

YouTube supports keyboard shortcuts. One of these shortcuts is the Space-key. When you hold it, YouTube will play the video in 2x speed automatically.

Great for speeding through certain sections in a video without having to use the seekbar or configuring a different playback speed.

Once you let go of the Space-key, video playback speed returns to the default level. It is a convenient way of changing the playback speed for certain parts of the video.

Note: the keyboard shortcut works for regular videos on YouTube only. It does not work when you play YouTube Shorts. Pressing the Space-key while a Shorts video plays toggles Pause and Play.

On mobile, there is no Space-key that you may press to speed up videos. Still, there is an option. It works for regular videos only as well, not for Shorts.

Put a finger on the video on the device and hold it there. YouTube speeds up by the factor 2x as long as you hold the finger on the video. Let go and it restores the original playback speed again.

YouTube supports a wide variety of shortcuts. Some of them are related to seeking in videos.

Here is a selection of shortcuts that you may find useful:

  • > to speed up the video playback rate.
  • < to slow down the video playback rate.
  • j to seek backward 10 seconds.
  • l to seek forward 10 seconds.
  • . skip to the next frame (while video is paused)
  • , skip to the previous frame (while video is paused)
  • Home-key (or 0-key) seeks to the beginning of the video.
  • Numbers 1-9 seek to a certain percentage, from 10% to 90%.
  • End-key seeks to the last seconds of the video.

Best of all, all of these shortcuts work even if you use an adblocker.

Now You: do you use keyboard shortcuts on YouTube or other media sites?

Summary
Press Space on YouTube to save lots of time
Article Name
Press Space on YouTube to save lots of time
Description
You may use the Space-key on YouTube to speed up videos. Something similar is also available for mobile, and there are more shortcuts to try.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

NewPipe 0.25.2 adds YouTube Video multi-audio track support
FastStream video player extension

FastStream's custom video player replaces YouTube's player with a better one
Ad Speedup YouTube ads skipper

Ad Speedup: mute, skip and fast forward ads on YouTube
ChatGPT vs Bing vs Google Bard

You may now ask Google Bard questions about YouTube Videos

YouTube video loading delayed? Fix inside
YouTube Dream Track

YouTube embraces generative AI

Tutorials & Tips

How to change YouTube handle

How to upload Shorts on YouTube: Guide

How to monetize YouTube channel in 4 steps?

Fix YouTube Guide button displaying menu every time


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. chesscanoe said on December 23, 2023 at 12:53 pm
    Reply

    I love shortcuts but am running out of wall space to place them for fast occasional reference. Any solutions?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved