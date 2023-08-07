Zoom to staff: Let's meet offline!

Kerem Gülen
Aug 7, 2023
Companies
|
0

As we navigated through a first half of 2023 marked by widespread layoffs, the latter part of the year seems to be ushering in a new era of return to the office. In an unexpected twist, Zoom, the video conferencing titan that thrived on remote work, is now calling its employees back to the office.

Zoom has formally announced that employees residing within a 50-mile radius of a Zoom office are expected to report to their workplace at least two days a week, according to Business Insider.

This newly instituted return-to-office (RTO) policy represents a stark reversal from Zoom's prior statements. It's a complete about-face that challenges the previous implication that only a small fraction of their workforce would ever need to be physically present in the office. The surprising decision prompts a reflection on the ever-changing landscape of work in our tech-driven world.

Zoom bets on hybrid approach afterall

A Zoom spokesperson solidified the company's stance by stating:

“We believe that a structured hybrid approach - meaning a set number of days employees that live near an office need to be onsite- is most effective for Zoom. As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers. We'll continue to leverage the entire Zoom platform to keep our employees and dispersed teams connected and working efficiently."

The decision for a company synonymous with remote communication to ask its workers to return to physical offices might appear odd to many. Still, Zoom's approach aligns with the policies of other tech giants like AmazonDisneyAppleSoundcloudYahooIntelLinkedInAlibaba, and Google.

Image: Kerem Gülen/Midjourney

These companies have all embraced in-office work, citing enhanced productivity likely fostered through impromptu interactions and a strengthened social dynamic.

Though Zoom followed the layoff trend earlier in the year, announcing a 15% reduction of its workforce (around 1,300 workers) primarily in the San Francisco Bay area, it has notably refrained from further cutbacks.

For some employees, the renewed stability and sense of security may very well justify the shift to a couple of office-based days each week, marking a significant evolution in Zoom's work culture and mirroring a broader industry movement.

Advertisement

Related content

iPhone 15 Ultra might be getting a third button
Semantic search X

Musk annonces X will soon have semantic search
Apple could be testing an M3 Mac Mini with 24 GB of RAM

Apple could be testing an M3 Mac Mini with 24 GB of RAM
Apple admits there is a decline in iPhone sales in Q3

Apple admits there is a decline in iPhone sales in Q3

Cheapest way to watch Messi
Google AI-powered Search Generative Experience

Google's plan on enriching search with images, videos, and context

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved