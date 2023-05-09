LinkedIn layoffs: 716 positions eliminated, China app closed

LinkedIn layoffs
Onur Demirkol
May 9, 2023
LinkedIn joins the layoff list in 2023, eliminating 716 positions and shutting down its local Chinese app to streamline the business.

LinkedIn's CEO Ryan Roslansky published a blog post on the official website, saying that the company is making changes to its Global Business Organization (GBO) and Chinese operations. Microsoft's LinkedIn has decided to shut down its China app due to the challenging environment, and it is also seeing shifts in customer behavior and slower revenue growth.

"As we guide LinkedIn through this rapidly changing landscape, we are making changes to our Global Business Organization (GBO) and our China strategy that will result in a reduction of roles for 716 employees," said Ryan Roslansky.

The company will be refocusing its Global Business Organization for the next phase of growth. "Based on the cycle noted above, we’ve learned we need to re-organize for greater agility and growth in FY24 and beyond and are focused on three themes – reorganizing how work gets done, becoming more agile, and aligning our teams for growth," Roslansky added.

Roslansky also added that if you are in GBO, you will shortly be receiving an email from Dan Shapero, LinkedIn's Chief Operating Officer, as well as your GBO leader for more information about the changes.

LinkedIn layoffs
LinkedIn

Layoffs are becoming more and more frequent

In the past few months, multiple tech giants laid off hundreds or thousands of their workforce. Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, Disney, and many other companies parted ways with many of their workers to streamline their businesses. Currently, the economic difficulties and uncounted recruitments before and during the pandemic are the main causes of these calls.

Microsoft is known for investing billions into the artificial intelligence field, and the company recently announced new AI tools for LinkedIn. Right now, you can enhance your LinkedIn profile with AI-generated writing suggestions and start conversations with other industry experts thanks to the AI conversation starter.

