While we’ve been watching big tech companies firing staff left, right, and center, it’s hard to believe that Google and Alphabet are next on that list. In a recent announcement, the CEO indicated that more than 12,000 staff have received an email telling them that their journey with Google is over. It also explains why such drastic measures have been taken.

Sundar Pichai laid it all out in the communication to the staff. He mentions how difficult the decision was and why only some employees were selected. Apparently, it has to do with choosing which ones were the highest priorities, needed to keep the company afloat. As for the rest in the United States and abroad, they had to go.

Here’s an interesting video I’d like you to watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

As you can see, it seeks to answer the questions we’re all asking. Specifically, it looks at why these big companies are suddenly firing such a mass amount of employees. One of the answers seems to be that these businesses hired too quickly when the economy kicked in again, taking a chance on the new AI tech that appeared.

You’ll see in Pichai’s message that he does indeed mention investing in AI as one of the reasons for firing Google staff. Perhaps, now with the AI doing most of the work for them, they no longer need those humans they employed at the beginning. Wouldn’t that be ironic? The same staff hired during the start of the AI influx are now the ones they don’t need.

who own TCI? man made crisis …

recent twitter, Amazon and now Google for firing staff ? pic.twitter.com/991rz1QHU4 ADVERTISEMENT — Calvin (@hkcalvinwong) November 16, 2022

Google has indicated that they’re first letting the US employees go. It seems like it’s an easier process than firing staff overseas. It will be interesting to see how many of them come back with lawsuits, contesting being let go. At least there are decent packages and bonuses in place, and the employees don’t need to leave immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll notice how Pichai mentions economic cycles, as if it’s a known fact that these types of things happen from time to time. If that is the case, one wonders why they couldn’t plan for these types of cycles. I guess it’s not something you can predict. However, if I was working for any big tech company right now engaging in AI investments, I’d be very worried.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement