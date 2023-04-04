Apple addresses changes: Streamlining, not layoffs

Apple is getting ready to lay off some of its workforces soon. It is planned to be much smaller compared to how many layoffs were conducted by other tech giants.

According to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the company plans to lay off a small number of employees in the upcoming days. However, Apple's main is not to cut costs but pitch away to improve its operations. If it were to cut costs, the company would have laid off a much bigger number.

Apple says it is streamlining, not layoffs

It is still unclear how many employees will be left in limbo, but the layoffs concern the ones who are in corporate retail teams. Gurman says that the cuts are "likely very small." The company told its employees that the changes are not layoffs but streamlining to improve the stores globally.

Employees who will be laid off will have the option to reapply for similar positions in the future, and those who do not take on a new role can receive a salary for up to four months. However, Apple halted its hiring process, and it could take months for the company to open a similar position. Apple's plan doesn't include expanding teams of different departments except for research and development teams.

At first, Apple decided not to lay off any employees, but recent reports show the opposite. The tech giant had already frozen its hiring process and decreased the promotion and bonus rates. Many other tech firms laid off thousands of employees, with Meta, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft leading the field with over 50,000 in total. Apple stands still against the current economic difficulties.

Rumors also show that Apple stopped its M2 chip production for two months in January and February and started at half capacity in March. Tim Cook knew about the decreasing demand in the computer market, and the company probably had its plans sorted out.

