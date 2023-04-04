Tim Cook teases vision for Apple's mixed-reality headset

Tim Cook teased Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset in an interview with GQ, saying that it could enhance people's communication and empower them to achieve things they couldn't achieve before.

Apple's CEO gave an interview to GQ's Zach Baron and talked about his lifestyle, career, and future vision. In the interview, Cook gave some promising information about Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset. It was a known fact that he has been specifically interested in the mixed-reality world for many years now. 2023 might be the year that he makes his and Apple's dreams come true.

"If you think about the technology itself with augmented reality, just to take one side of the AR/VR piece, the idea that you could overlay the physical world with things from the digital world could greatly enhance people's communication, people's connection," Cook said. It is also known that he thinks that AR will be implemented in different aspects of our lives, like education. It will be common as "eating three meals a day."

Tim Cook changed his opinion over the years

In 2015, Cook said that manufacturing glasses wasn't the smartest move and people might not really want to wear them. However, he changed his mind pretty quickly as he added: "My thinking always evolves. Steve taught me well: never to get married to your convictions of yesterday. To always, if presented with something new that says you were wrong, admit it and go forward instead of continuing to hunker down and say why you're right."

It has been a few years since Apple started working on the project. Apple wanted to manufacture its own parts. "I'm not interested in putting together pieces of somebody else's stuff. Because we want to control the primary technology. Because we know that's how you innovate," said Cook.

Recently, it was rumored that two different ideas were discussed in the company, employees who think the headset still needs some time and others, including Tim Cook, who wants to launch it soon. The debate caused an internal conflict within the company. Cook sided with the chief operations ofApple'sJeff Williams, who is known for leading the operations team with early-launch plans.

Apple's mixed-reality headset is expected to launch with a price tag of $3,000. However, future leaks showed that the company wants to roll out a cheaper model by 2025, which is still unclear if the 'relatable' price would be 'reachable' by the masses.

For now, all eyes are turned to this year's Apple WWDC, expected to occur between June 5-9. We have guesses on what product or technology will be revealed at the event, but there might be some surprising breaking news.

