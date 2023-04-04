Apple could be designing an AirPods case with a touchscreen

Apple could be designing an AirPods case with a touchscreen
Ashwin
Apr 4, 2023
Apple
|
1

A future version of Apple's AirPods could come with a case that has a touchscreen on it. The Cupertino company filed a patent for the design in September 2022, though it was only made public a week ago by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.

 

Patent shows AirPods case with a touchscreen panel

The document, which was first spotted by Patently Apple, illustrates the possible design of the case. It has a hinge on the back side, to allow the lid to be opened, and place the AirPods inside for storage and to charge the wireless headphones.

Figures 5A and 5B in the patent highlights the design of the AirPods case with an interactive touchscreen in the front housing. The display has music playback controls to pause the current track, to jump to the previous or next tracks, and a seek bar. The case will provide tactile feedback (haptic) when the user interacts with the screen.  Another image shows a movie playing on the screen. The patent also suggests that taps and swipes aren't the only way to control the audio on it, Apple wants to implement a squeeze mechanism to switch between audio modes easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patent shows AirPods case with a touchscreen panel

A concept art shared by MacRumors shows off a sleek looking AirPods case, and it sort of looks like an iPod, doesn't it? It also reminds me of those old-school pager (beeper) devices that were popular in the 90s.

AirPods case with a touchscreen

The interactive screen will provide notifications from various apps such as Mail, Message, Contacts, etc. The display could allow users to invoke various functions from accessing Siri, to controlling Apple Music, Apple TV+ and even access Maps quickly. The idea is to let users view important information, and manage their music playback without taking their phone out. Frankly, a lot of this does seem similar to the functionality of the Apple Watch.

Current AirPods cases do little more than to charge your wireless earbuds, they can connect with your Apple devices to let you view the current battery level of the case. It also lets you track the location of the device, but this only works if the AirPods are inside the case. The AirPods Pro is an exception to this, as it does have a U1 Ultraband chip that lets you locate the device. The higher-end version also has a built-in speaker for locating it, and supports MagSafe wireless charging. The fact that a future version of AirPods case could let you use Maps suggests it may offer improved support for location services, which should be a welcome feature for many people.

Of course, one does have to wonder what these additional functionalities will mean to the cost of the AirPods case. Given that it describes an experience similar to smartphones, it could come at a higher price than normal. Apple has also been rumored to be working on adding health-related features to the AirPods.

Just because a patent was filed doesn't necessarily guarantee that the product will come into existence, but it could be an interesting addition to make the AirPods case more useful. It will also be interesting to see how many of these software features are usable without an iPhone connected to the case.

Summary
Apple could be designing an AirPods case with a touchscreen
Article Name
Apple could be designing an AirPods case with a touchscreen
Description
An Apple patent shows off an AirPods case with a touchscreen display that supports various ways to control music playback and other options.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Users raised concerns on the Apple Weather app not working error. This guide will show you how to fix it and the iPhone no weather data issue!

How to fix Apple Weather app not working error?
Apple will cut a small amount of its workforce in the upcoming days but address it as "streamlining" and not "layoffs."

Apple addresses changes: Streamlining, not layoffs
Apple is looking to launch a new mixed-reality headset in the near future and here is what Tim Cook thinks about it!

Tim Cook teases vision for Apple's mixed-reality headset
According to recent reports, Apple had to suspend manufacturing M2 chips for two months and started back with half capacity. Here is why!

M2 production on hold: Apple faces "Mac" troubles
Apple wants to change its display technology and implement OLED panels to its new devices, including the new iPad Pro in 2024.

OLED revolution: Apple's vision for next-gen iPad Pro
Gurman says watchOS 10 could be an extensive upgrade

Gurman: watchOS 10 could be an extensive upgrade

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Deep_Fried_Desk said on April 4, 2023 at 11:13 am
    Reply

    What OS will the Airpods cases be running iAirPod OS?

    What will be the specifications of the Airpods cases?

    AMOLED with 120Hz? Chipset? RAM? File System? 5G? Battery capacity? Colors?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved