Outlook Mobile Enhances Multitasking with New Draft Management Feature

Microsoft has updated its Outlook app for Android and iOS, introducing a new feature that simplifies multitasking while composing emails. Users can now minimize draft emails into a collapsible, floating bubble, allowing them to navigate the app without losing their progress on the current draft.

This enhancement is particularly beneficial for users who need to reference other emails or access their calendar while composing a message. By tapping the back arrow during email composition, the draft minimizes into a bubble at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Tapping this bubble restores the draft to full-screen, enabling users to seamlessly continue writing.

The update aims to improve productivity by providing a more flexible and efficient workflow within the Outlook mobile app. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version to take advantage of this new functionality.

