Microsoft Removes 'How to Uninstall Edge' Page After Backlash Over Misleading Content

How to remove the news feed in Microsoft Edge's New Tab page
Feb 11, 2025
Microsoft has quietly taken down its controversial "How to uninstall Microsoft Edge" support page following criticism over its misleading content. The page, which was intended to guide users on removing the Edge browser, instead highlighted the browser's features and advantages, without providing actual uninstallation instructions.

Initially, the page began with a prompt asking users if they were certain about uninstalling Edge, followed by a list of the browser's benefits, such as integrated Copilot, Designer, Vertical tabs, shopping assistant, read-aloud, and a built-in VPN. Notably, the page did not offer any steps or guidance on how to uninstall the browser, leading to user frustration and accusations of deceptive practices.

The removal of the page comes amid ongoing debates about Microsoft's approach to promoting Edge. Users have previously expressed concerns over the company's tactics, including making Edge the default browser in Windows and displaying prompts discouraging the installation of alternative browsers like Google Chrome.

As of now, Microsoft has not issued an official statement regarding the removal of the support page. Users seeking to uninstall Edge are advised to consult alternative resources or community forums for guidance.

Comments

  John C. said on February 11, 2025 at 5:06 pm
    Edge?? *gag* *puke* No thanks. I use a little program named “Edge Block” to take care of it. MIcrosoft is totally out of control at this point.

  JohnIL said on February 11, 2025 at 4:13 pm
    Microsoft, you would make some positive points with end users if you would just let them uninstall the apps they want to even Edge browser. Respect what users want to use instead of trying to force them into submission.

  NoOne said on February 11, 2025 at 12:49 pm
    I actually like Edge. To me it has become the best Browser to date. No need to use any other browser when the one that is already installed on Windows has become as good if not better than other browsers. Edge is now my default browser.

