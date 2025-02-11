Microsoft Removes 'How to Uninstall Edge' Page After Backlash Over Misleading Content

Microsoft has quietly taken down its controversial "How to uninstall Microsoft Edge" support page following criticism over its misleading content. The page, which was intended to guide users on removing the Edge browser, instead highlighted the browser's features and advantages, without providing actual uninstallation instructions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the page began with a prompt asking users if they were certain about uninstalling Edge, followed by a list of the browser's benefits, such as integrated Copilot, Designer, Vertical tabs, shopping assistant, read-aloud, and a built-in VPN. Notably, the page did not offer any steps or guidance on how to uninstall the browser, leading to user frustration and accusations of deceptive practices.

The removal of the page comes amid ongoing debates about Microsoft's approach to promoting Edge. Users have previously expressed concerns over the company's tactics, including making Edge the default browser in Windows and displaying prompts discouraging the installation of alternative browsers like Google Chrome.

As of now, Microsoft has not issued an official statement regarding the removal of the support page. Users seeking to uninstall Edge are advised to consult alternative resources or community forums for guidance.

Advertisement