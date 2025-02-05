Apple Launches New App to Make Event Planning Easier Than Ever

Apple has unveiled Apple Invites, a brand-new app designed to help users create and manage invitations for life’s special moments. Available now for iPhone and on the web via iCloud.com, the app enables users to design custom invitations and contribute to Shared Albums—all while integrating with Apple Music playlists for a more immersive event experience.

Apple Invites allows users to personalize invitations by selecting images from their photo library or using the app’s curated backgrounds. Built-in integrations with Apple Maps and Weather provide guests with directions and real-time forecasts for their event location. Additionally, attendees can share photos and videos in a dedicated Shared Album linked to each invite, ensuring lasting memories beyond the event itself.

One of the standout features of Apple Invites is its integration with Apple Intelligence. Users can generate unique invitation designs using Image Playground, which creates original visuals based on provided descriptions or photos. Writing Tools also assist in crafting the perfect message, making invitations more engaging and polished.

Hosts have full control over their event details, with options to manage guest lists, review RSVPs, and customize the invitation preview before sending. Guests can easily respond to invitations through the Apple Invites app or via a web link—no Apple Account or iCloud+ subscription is required to RSVP.

Apple Invites is available for download now on the App Store, bringing a seamless and interactive approach to event planning. With its deep integration into Apple’s ecosystem, the app is set to redefine how users organize and experience gatherings.

