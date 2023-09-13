iCloud's new storage plans offer 6TB and 12TB options

In a significant move to address the ever-increasing storage needs of users, Apple has made headlines with the introduction of two new iCloud storage plans.

Apple's "Wonderlust" event introduced the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well as new iCloud storage plans. The event, where we learned about iCloud+, was one of the biggest tech events of 2023 so far.

With technology becoming increasingly intertwined with our daily lives, the need for substantial cloud storage is more critical than ever. Apple's new offerings, a 6TB and 12TB storage plan, are poised to change how we store and manage our digital lives.

What are iCloud's new storage plans?

Apple's iCloud+ service has been known for its seamless integration across Apple devices, offering users secure cloud storage. With the new 6TB and 12TB plans, Apple is catering to users who require vast storage for their photos, videos, documents, and app data.

Not only do these new plans offer generous storage, but they also come with robust features such as end-to-end encryption, family sharing, and priority access to Apple's support services. This ensures not only ample space but also the security and convenience that Apple is renowned for.

iCloud 6TB and iCloud 12TB pricing

One of the most compelling aspects of these new iCloud storage plans is their pricing, which makes them exceptionally competitive in the cloud storage market. Apple has taken a customer-centric approach by offering two tiers that cater to different user needs and budgets.

The 6TB and 12TB storage plans, priced at $30 and $60 a month respectively, bring unprecedented affordability to high-capacity cloud storage.

Let's break down the value these plans offer:

iCloud 6TB plan - $29.99 per month

This plan, priced at just $29.99 per month, provides users with an astonishing 6 terabytes of cloud storage. To put this into perspective, 6TB can hold an enormous amount of data.

It's equivalent to approximately:

1.5 million high-resolution photos (assuming an average file size of 4MB per photo)

(assuming an average file size of 4MB per photo) 6000 hours of high-definition video content (at an average bitrate of 8 Mbps)

(at an average bitrate of 8 Mbps) 150,000 hours of music (with an average file size of 4MB per song)

This means you can comfortably back up your entire digital life, from photos and videos to extensive music libraries and important documents, all without worrying about running out of space.

iCloud 12TB plan - $59.99 per month

For users with even more extensive storage needs, the 12TB plan is an outstanding option. Priced at $59.99 per month, it offers double the storage of the 6TB plan.

With 12TB at your disposal, you can store:

3 million+ high-resolution photos

12,000+ hours of high-definition video content

300,000+ hours of music

This plan is an ideal choice for professional photographers, videographers, and anyone who deals with large files regularly. It ensures that your creative work or extensive data libraries are not only securely stored but also easily accessible from any Apple device.

Featured image: Screenshot from Apple's ''Wonderlust'' event.

