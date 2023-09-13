iCloud's new storage plans offer 6TB and 12TB options
In a significant move to address the ever-increasing storage needs of users, Apple has made headlines with the introduction of two new iCloud storage plans.
Apple's "Wonderlust" event introduced the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well as new iCloud storage plans. The event, where we learned about iCloud+, was one of the biggest tech events of 2023 so far.
With technology becoming increasingly intertwined with our daily lives, the need for substantial cloud storage is more critical than ever. Apple's new offerings, a 6TB and 12TB storage plan, are poised to change how we store and manage our digital lives.
What are iCloud's new storage plans?
Apple's iCloud+ service has been known for its seamless integration across Apple devices, offering users secure cloud storage. With the new 6TB and 12TB plans, Apple is catering to users who require vast storage for their photos, videos, documents, and app data.
Not only do these new plans offer generous storage, but they also come with robust features such as end-to-end encryption, family sharing, and priority access to Apple's support services. This ensures not only ample space but also the security and convenience that Apple is renowned for.
iCloud 6TB and iCloud 12TB pricing
One of the most compelling aspects of these new iCloud storage plans is their pricing, which makes them exceptionally competitive in the cloud storage market. Apple has taken a customer-centric approach by offering two tiers that cater to different user needs and budgets.
The 6TB and 12TB storage plans, priced at $30 and $60 a month respectively, bring unprecedented affordability to high-capacity cloud storage.
Let's break down the value these plans offer:
iCloud 6TB plan - $29.99 per month
This plan, priced at just $29.99 per month, provides users with an astonishing 6 terabytes of cloud storage. To put this into perspective, 6TB can hold an enormous amount of data.
It's equivalent to approximately:
- 1.5 million high-resolution photos (assuming an average file size of 4MB per photo)
- 6000 hours of high-definition video content (at an average bitrate of 8 Mbps)
- 150,000 hours of music (with an average file size of 4MB per song)
This means you can comfortably back up your entire digital life, from photos and videos to extensive music libraries and important documents, all without worrying about running out of space.
iCloud 12TB plan - $59.99 per month
For users with even more extensive storage needs, the 12TB plan is an outstanding option. Priced at $59.99 per month, it offers double the storage of the 6TB plan.
With 12TB at your disposal, you can store:
- 3 million+ high-resolution photos
- 12,000+ hours of high-definition video content
- 300,000+ hours of music
This plan is an ideal choice for professional photographers, videographers, and anyone who deals with large files regularly. It ensures that your creative work or extensive data libraries are not only securely stored but also easily accessible from any Apple device.
Featured image: Screenshot from Apple's ''Wonderlust'' event.
Comments
Really the only thing I dislike about MacOS as a whole is the way Apple updates the OS with huge update file downloads. Actually 700Mb is small compared to some Apple has released which are in the gigabyte size. These large file sizes also translate to long update times as well.
I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more, Ashwin and Martin are always complaining about something instead of getting excited and sharing their excitement with the world.
Ever since I started bookmarking their pages my mood has been so much better, I’m glad to be free of the depressing vibe the two of them have. Damn it feels good to just enjoy life and not look for things to complain like I used to while I were under their influence.
Personally I really like @Ashwin and @Martin articles both equally. Please respect the authors.
You realize that none of the authors you like are real people, right? They are AI bots ‘writing’ articles that are basically taken from product advertisements (e.g., “Get Protected the Right Way With Avast Free AntiVirus” Really?) So, yes they are excited, but the excitement comes from advertising copy. No real world negativity from those sources.
My approach is to use a UBlock Origin filter to block all the articles except those by Martin and Ashwin. It has made the site readable again for me.
I would like to achieve that as well. Mind sharing some UBlock tricks & tips? :)
@ Anonymous,
Go to this link from yesterday https://www.ghacks.net/windows-11-update-stuck-fixed-for-good/#comment-4573146 and scroll down to the post by “Anonymous said on September 2, 2023 at 1:33 pm” He (or she) posted instructions on how to skip articles written by users other than Martin and Ashwin.
You might want to consider changing your name before you post to make it easier for users to identify your comments.
@Herman Cost
You can add this to your rules in uBlock Origin:
ghacks.net##.hentry,.home-posts,.home-category-post:not(:has-text(/Martin Brinkmann|Ashwin/))
+I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more
you’ve made my day
It’s not the EU’s fault that Bing is such a crappy search engine. In any event it’s built into the OS and Microsoft does its best to convince users to adopt it over Google by making it the default search tool. A great Many Windows 11 users are not technically minded and don’t know how to switch to another search engine and just accept their lot.
In any event I hope the EU Commission doesn’t allow Microsoft to pull the wool over their eyes.
Both Google and Bing are now worthless. Nowadays, Yandex is the only search engine that finds anything I’m looking for.
Bing is absolutely a gatekeeper. Except for countries such as China and Russia that have their own search engines (Baidu and Yandex), most of the world’s searches relies on just two search engines: Google and Bing.
Alternative search engines overwhelmingly get their search results from Bing. DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Qwant, Swisscows, Excite, Lycos, Yahoo, You, etc. all use Bing behind the scenes for their results.
StartPage originally used the Google search engine for it’s results, but have also started using Bing as well recently.
Microsoft also use Bing as the default search engine in Windows (such as the Start menu search, Taskbar search, desktop search bar, Edge sidebar, etc.) and use Bing as the default search engine in Edge – which is the default browser on Windows. Windows has greater than 70% desktop market share and is used by more than two billion people.
Not to mention Microsoft’s anti-consumer efforts when it comes to Bing. They have a history of malicious intent by aggressively trying to trick users who use a different search engine and browser into resetting their default search engine and browser back to Edge and Bing (by displaying unscrupulous popup dialogue boxes and full screen pages prompting the user to change their settings back to the “recommended settings” – which is Edge and Bing).
“A report claims that Apple is developing an affordable MacBook series”
Its is time to stop posting Rumors as reports.
Apple has already a Chrombook killer. It is called : iPad.
I can see Apple getting concerned about losing sales to Chrome OS devices. Given that K-12 kids have probably been using Chromebooks and would be familiar with that platform going off to college. I remember when Apple ruled K-12 computer rooms and because they simply out priced the educational sector. Google managed to take a huge bite out of educational market especially with COVID. I never thought iPads worked in a K-12 setting, and mac’s are too expensive. I doubt Apple can really make a MacBook below $500 which would compete with Chromebooks.
I managed hundreds of ipads for schools when I worked at an MSP – ipads are certainly OK, and boy are they hundreds of times better than Android tablets. Chromebooks suck so much, their market penetration into school system became real when schools received a bunch from government
Apple has always had great diffculty grasping what “low cost” means. I don’t have much faith in them ever generating anything that can compete with a Chromebook, but I’ll buy it if they do. I don’t want a Google OS, Windows is getting painful, and I’m tired of hearing how great Linux is from people who don’t use it.
I agree with the posters above about the usefulness of using a uBO filter to limit the posts I see on this site to those from Martin and Ashwin.
While Apple has patched iOS 16 for this, they haven’t yet indicated if they’re going to for supposedly-still-getting-security-updates iOS 12 (the latest OS option for the millions of still-in-use iPhone 6) and iOS 15 (still in use on millions of iPhone 6s to 8, which can’t be upgraded to 16).
I hope they do. Long-term support is one area where Apple phones crush Android, and it’s the #2 reason I use them (#1 is because not a privacy nightmare).
Apple has now released security updates for iOS 12 and 15 to address this issue. This is how you keep loyal customers.
Released an update for iOS 15, yes; for iOS 12, no. It’s not clear from reading their release notes if this means iOS 12 is not affected, or if they’re just not bothering.
M3 won’t move the needle much on performance. Honestly, Apple has put itself in a bind making the M1 really good. Probably the first time when Mac users can have some real lasting performance. But that also means that many won’t be persuaded to upgrade as often either. I am using a M1 MacBook Air and a M1 Mac mini and have yet to even entertain upgrading to a M2 or even a future M3 model of either because I am very satisfied with the M1 performance.
I like iPhone in general have owned iPhones for many years. But I don’t see these Apple events inspiring me to want to upgrade and spend hundreds to get what few improvements offered up.
People still watch this nonsense? As I get older technology no longer excite me.
I love it – Apple took an objectively bad thing and turned it into something people don’t hate. “It’s not that our front camera/sensors cover up screen real estate, this is uhh, a dynamic island… Yeah! It’s a feature actually, you’re lucky to have it”.
