Although the star of Apple's "Wonderlust" event was the iPhone 15, we should not forget the Apple Watch, the assistant at the wrist of technology lovers. Apple Watch Ultra vs Ultra 2 here we go!

The long-awaited event finally took place and Apple introduced its new products to us with a visual feast. Apple Watch Ultra 2 was one of the favorites of the event.

Missed the event? Watch ''Wonderlust'' from the YouTube video by Apple below.

Apple Watch Ultra vs Ultra 2: Design and display

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 maintains a familiar design, not straying significantly from its predecessor, the Apple Watch Ultra. The original Ultra, introduced in 2015, marked a notable departure in the Apple Watch design, and the Ultra 2 continues to embrace the rugged, outdoorsy aesthetic that Apple is known for.

While the external appearance of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 remains unchanged from the previous year's model, Apple has implemented several noteworthy software design enhancements. The most striking improvement is the new display architecture, which elevates the screen brightness to an impressive 3,000 nits. This brightness level represents a 50% increase compared to the initial Apple Watch Ultra and stands as Apple's brightest display yet.

Additionally, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 introduces an exclusive Modular Ultra watch face. This innovative watch face leverages the outer edge of the display to offer more information at a glance, including real-time data such as seconds, altitude, or depth during activities like diving. Similar to the Wayfinder watch face on the original Ultra, it can switch to night mode, rendering it in red and black for enhanced visibility in low-light conditions.

Apple Watch Ultra vs Ultra 2: Features and connectivity

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 builds upon its predecessor's rugged adventure watch reputation with several enhancements. Notably, it retains the titanium frame and introduces a new screen architecture, achieving an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits. This brightness level is 50% brighter than the original Apple Watch Ultra and represents Apple's brightest display to date.

While the battery life remains consistent at 36 hours, a new Low Power Mode extends it to 72 hours.

One standout feature of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the double tap gesture, enabled by the S9 chip and a faster Neural Engine. This allows wearers to control various functions with a quick double tap of their thumb and index finger. It's especially useful when only one hand is available during outdoor activities.

It's worth noting that this feature will be available through a software update in October.

Both the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 feature a range of health-related sensors, including a skin temperature reader, SpO2 reader, ECG sensor, and heart rate monitor, ensuring comprehensive health monitoring.

Regarding connectivity, both models offer the same dual-frequency GPS and support for satellite systems like GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou.

Apple Watch Ultra vs Ultra 2: Performance

The current Apple Watch Ultra relies on a trio of chips, including the S8 system-on-a-chip, W3 wireless chip, and Apple U1 chip. These components, however, mirror those found in the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2022), and even the older Apple Watch Series 6.

In contrast, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 introduces significant upgrades. It features a new S9 processor chip and the second-generation U2 chip, enabling Precision Finding for the iPhone 15 family of devices. Additionally, the Ultra 2 boasts a 4-core Neural Engine, capable of processing machine learning tasks up to twice as fast as the original Apple Watch Ultra. This improvement enhances overall performance, making tasks like app switching and installation more responsive.

For those primarily interested in specifications, opting for the Apple Watch Series 9 or Series 8 might be a more cost-effective choice. Since the core processor remains the same across these models, there won't be a substantial performance boost.

However, if you prioritize a rugged design and extended battery life, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the preferred option.

Apple Watch Ultra vs Ultra 2: Price and release date

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 proudly offers the ultimate Apple Watch experience, albeit with a price tag to match. Unlike other Apple Watch models, the Ultra 2 is available in a single configuration, featuring a 49mm size with GPS + Cellular capabilities, priced at $799/£849/AU$1,299.

Apple has maintained pricing consistency within the Ultra series, which is a positive aspect. However, it's important to note that the Ultra's price point is double that of Apple's next best wearable, the Apple Watch 9.

As for its availability, Apple has confirmed that the Ultra 2 will be released on September 22, allowing consumers to get their hands on this premium wearable soon.

Now you: Is there a clear winner in Apple Watch Ultra vs Ultra 2?

