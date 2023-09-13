Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 9, SE and Ultra 2

Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2
The iPhone 15 series was not the only new products that Apple introduced yesterday. The Cupertino company unveiled the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, here's what the wearables are capable of.
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by a new chipset called the S9, which happens to be the first chip upgrade since 2020. Apple says that the S9 SiP (system in a package) offers improved performance, i.e. it is faster than the previous S6 SiP. The S9 chip has 5.6 billion transistors, which is 60% faster than the series 8's CPU. The screen on the watch has a peak brightness of 2000 nits, which is twice as much as on the previous-gen model.
The device runs on watchOS 10, which brings a handful of improvements, redesigned apps, new watch faces, and more. It also introduces a Smart Stack that shows relevant widgets based on context. The Watch Series 9 supports Name Drop for sharing contact information with another Watch user easily.
Normally, Siri commands that the user initiates are processed via the internet, using Wi-Fi or cellular networks. The Apple Watch Series 9 can process Siri requests on device, without having to ping the internet. Apple says that the offline processing of commands will result in quicker responses from the digital assistant. So, you can use it to start timers or workouts faster. The new 4-core Neural Engine in the wearable offers up to 25% more accurate results for dictation.
Siri on the Apple Watch Series 9 supports the Health app, which allows users to ask the digital assistant questions related to their health, such as how many hours you slept, and it will provide the information for you. It can also be used to log health data like their weight. This can be useful for accessing important data without having to take out your iPhone.
Apple has introduced a new gesture called the "Double Tap Gesture" in the Watch Series 9. When you are wearing the watch, you can just tap your index finger and thumb twice, to trigger the gesture's action. It is enabled by the Neural Engine in the new watch models.
The gesture controls the primary button in the current app, so you can use it to stop a timer, play/pause music, snooze alarms, answer a phone call, end a call, or to take a photo using the Camera Remote app. The gesture can be useful for one-handed usage such as when you are cooking, working, etc.
Double tap can also be used to access watchOS 10's Smart Stack navigation. A second double tap will let you scroll through widgets.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is equipped with a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, that supports Precision Finding with the iPhone 15. The UWB chip provides the distance and direction, along with visual, haptic, and audio guidance to locate your misplaced iPhone.
The UWB chip supports HomePod integration, so when you move within 4 meters of a connected Homepod, the watch will display the Smart Stack with media suggestions for you. Apple says that the Watch Series 9 will offer up to 18-hour battery life.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 2 sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The aluminium case versions come in a variety of colors including Starlight, Midnight, Silver, (PRODUCT) RED, and Pink. The stainless steel models of the watch come in three colors: gold, silver, and graphite.
The new Apple Watch SE supports Activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, Emergency SOS, Crash Detection and Fall Detection in an affordable package. It is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases in three color options: Starlight, Midnight, and Silver.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple also introduced the 2nd-gen Watch Ultra, called the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which presents displays real-time information like the seconds, altitude, or depth on the outer edge of the screen. The display on the watch has a peak brightness of 3000 nits.
Like the other new wearables that the Cupertino company announced, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also has the S9 SiP, U2 Ultrawide band, and the other features that you can find on the regular model of the Watch Series 9. However, the Ultra 2 has an exclusive watch face called the Modular Ultra. The rugged watch supports a variety of sports and physical activities including kite surfing, wakeboarding, recreational scuba diving (up to 40 meters) and free diving. It supports 36-hour battery life with regular use, and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.
Apple says that it tested the wearable in extreme conditions like 500 meters below sea level, and in high altitudes up to 9,000 meters above sea level. The Watch Ultra 2 has an Action Button similar to its predecessor, and it is customizable. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available in a single size, 49mm. It comes in 3 styles: Alpine Loop (blue, indigo, olive), Trail Loop (orange/beige, green/gray, blue/black), and Ocean Band (blue, orange).
Apple Watch SE, Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 prices around the world
Australia
Apple Watch SE - 40-mm A$ 399 / 44-mm A$ 449
Apple Watch Series 9 - Aluminium - 41-mm - A$ 649 (GPS) / 45-mm - A$ 699
Apple Watch Series 9 - Stainless Steel - 41-mm - A$ 1,199 / 45-mm A$ 1,1279
Apple Watch Ultra 2 - A$ 1,399
Europe
Apple Watch SE - 40-mm 279 € / 44-mm 309 €
Apple Watch Series 9 - Aluminium - 41-mm - 449 € / 45-mm - 479 €
Apple Watch Series 9 - Stainless Steel - 41-mm - 799 € / 45-mm 849 €
Apple Watch Ultra 2 - 899 €
India
Apple Watch SE - 40-mm - Rs. 29,900 / 44-mm - Rs. 32,900
Apple Watch Series 9 - Aluminium - 41-mm - Rs. 41,900 / 45-mm - Rs. 44,900
Apple Watch Series 9 - Stainless Steel - 41-mm - Rs. 70,900 / 45-mm - Rs. 75,900
Apple Watch Ultra 2 - Rs. 89,900
Turkey
Apple Watch SE - 40-mm - 9,499 TL / 44-mm - 10,499 TL
Apple Watch Series 9 - Aluminium - 41-mm - 14,999 TL / 45-mm - 15,499 TL
Apple Watch Series 9 - Stainless Steel - 41-mm - 33,499 TL / 45-mm - 34,999 TL
Apple Watch Ultra 2 - 39,999 TL
United Kingdom
Apple Watch SE - 40-mm - £219 / 44-mm - £249
Apple Watch Series 9 - Aluminium - 41-mm £399 / 45-mm - £429
Apple Watch Series 9 - Stainless Steel - 41-mm - £699 / 45-mm - £749
Apple Watch Ultra 2 - £799
United States
Apple Watch SE - 40-mm - $249 / 44-mm - $279
Apple Watch Series 9 - Aluminium - 41-mm $399 / 45-mm - $429
Apple Watch Series 9 - Stainless Steel - 41-mm - $699 / 45-mm - $749
Apple Watch Ultra 2 - $799
All three Apple Watch models are available for pre-order today in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the U.K., the U.S., and more than 40 other countries. The wearables will start shipping from next Friday, September 22.
Apple will release watchOS 10 to users on September 18, along with iOS 17, and iPadOS 17.
