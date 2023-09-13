Apple to release iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 on September 18, macOS Sonoma on October 26

Apple to release iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 on September 18, and macOS Sonoma on October 26
Apple has confirmed the release dates for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. Both operating systems will be released to users on Monday, September 18.
The news comes straight from the horse's mouth. Shortly after it announced the new iPhone 15 series yesterday, Apple updated its web pages for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. If you scroll down slightly on either page, you will notice that they "Available from 18 September".
That is not surprising, since rumors had indicated that Apple would be releasing the updates for iPhones and iPads simultaneously. The Silicon Valley mogul is said to be working on a new iPad Air, which could be announced in October. However, unlike the iPhone launch event, the iPad will be released in a rather quiet affair, via a press release.
The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will run on iOS 17 out of the box, but the new phones will only start shipping next Friday, September 22. So, technically, older phones will be the first to get the new OS.
Here is a list of iPhones that will get the iOS 17 update:
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
iPadOS 17 is compatible with the following models
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
- iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
- iPad (6th generation and later)
- iPad mini (5th generation and later)
On a side note, Apple will also release watchOS 10 to users on September 18th. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will ship with the new operating system, some features and improvements are likely to remain exclusive to the newer models.
watchOS 10 will be available for these wearables:
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch SE
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Ultra
iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Release Candidates released
Apple has launched the Release Candidate builds of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to the above-mentioned devices. The RC builds will likely be the stable version, which will be available for users on September 18. That is, unless, of course, any major bug is discovered in the release candidate versions. If you don't want to wait until Monday, you could download it right now and enjoy the latest features that iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 have to offer.
You will need to participate in the Apple Beta program in order to install the Release Candidate build on your iPhone or iPad.
To do so, simply open the Settings app, and go to the General > Software Update section. Tap on Beta Updates, and select iOS 17 Public Beta or iPadOS 17 Public Beta. Go to the previous screen, your device will check for updates automatically, and display the latest build that you can choose to download and install. The new version is about 6 GB in size to download.
The version number of the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Release Candidate builds is 21A329. watchOS 10 Release Candidate has the version number 21R356.
macOS Sonoma to release on October 26
In similar fashion to the other operating systems, Apple also updated the macOS Sonoma 14 web page to reveal the release date of its desktop operating system. Sonoma will be released on October 26. The macOS release candidate's version number is (23A339).
Rumors suggest that Apple could announce the first M3 Mac in October, though another reliable leaker quashed hopes for any new MacBooks. The Cupertino company may launch a refreshed iMac next month, but new laptops are not expected to be announced until the first half of 2024.
Comments
Really the only thing I dislike about MacOS as a whole is the way Apple updates the OS with huge update file downloads. Actually 700Mb is small compared to some Apple has released which are in the gigabyte size. These large file sizes also translate to long update times as well.
I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more, Ashwin and Martin are always complaining about something instead of getting excited and sharing their excitement with the world.
Ever since I started bookmarking their pages my mood has been so much better, I’m glad to be free of the depressing vibe the two of them have. Damn it feels good to just enjoy life and not look for things to complain like I used to while I were under their influence.
Personally I really like @Ashwin and @Martin articles both equally. Please respect the authors.
You realize that none of the authors you like are real people, right? They are AI bots ‘writing’ articles that are basically taken from product advertisements (e.g., “Get Protected the Right Way With Avast Free AntiVirus” Really?) So, yes they are excited, but the excitement comes from advertising copy. No real world negativity from those sources.
My approach is to use a UBlock Origin filter to block all the articles except those by Martin and Ashwin. It has made the site readable again for me.
I would like to achieve that as well. Mind sharing some UBlock tricks & tips? :)
@ Anonymous,
Go to this link from yesterday https://www.ghacks.net/windows-11-update-stuck-fixed-for-good/#comment-4573146 and scroll down to the post by “Anonymous said on September 2, 2023 at 1:33 pm” He (or she) posted instructions on how to skip articles written by users other than Martin and Ashwin.
You might want to consider changing your name before you post to make it easier for users to identify your comments.
@Herman Cost
You can add this to your rules in uBlock Origin:
ghacks.net##.hentry,.home-posts,.home-category-post:not(:has-text(/Martin Brinkmann|Ashwin/))
+I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more
you’ve made my day
While Apple has patched iOS 16 for this, they haven’t yet indicated if they’re going to for supposedly-still-getting-security-updates iOS 12 (the latest OS option for the millions of still-in-use iPhone 6) and iOS 15 (still in use on millions of iPhone 6s to 8, which can’t be upgraded to 16).
I hope they do. Long-term support is one area where Apple phones crush Android, and it’s the #2 reason I use them (#1 is because not a privacy nightmare).
Apple has now released security updates for iOS 12 and 15 to address this issue. This is how you keep loyal customers.
Released an update for iOS 15, yes; for iOS 12, no. It’s not clear from reading their release notes if this means iOS 12 is not affected, or if they’re just not bothering.
M3 won’t move the needle much on performance. Honestly, Apple has put itself in a bind making the M1 really good. Probably the first time when Mac users can have some real lasting performance. But that also means that many won’t be persuaded to upgrade as often either. I am using a M1 MacBook Air and a M1 Mac mini and have yet to even entertain upgrading to a M2 or even a future M3 model of either because I am very satisfied with the M1 performance.
I like iPhone in general have owned iPhones for many years. But I don’t see these Apple events inspiring me to want to upgrade and spend hundreds to get what few improvements offered up.
