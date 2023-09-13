Sorry Series 8, Apple Watch Series 9 is as powerful as it is handsome
The Apple Watch has been a beacon of innovation in the smartwatch industry, and with the release of the Apple Watch 9, it's time to delve into the biggest upgrades that set it apart from its predecessor, the Apple Watch 8.
The ''Wonderlust'' event is over and after our iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Ultra 1 comparison writings, it's time for our Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8 comparison!
If you have missed Apple's ''Wonderlust'' event, you may rewatch it from the video by Apple below.
Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8: Design
The Apple Watch Series 9 retains the same design as its predecessors, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8, and is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, as well as a variety of color options. However, one notable change is the introduction of a new pink color option that matches the pink iPhone 15.
Customers can still customize the look of their Apple Watch Series 9 by swapping out the band for different styles and colors. The watch now comes with new woven fabric bands featuring a magnetic buckle, similar to the Modern Buckle strap, as well as new Hermes and Nike straps made from recycled materials. These new bands are also compatible with previous Apple Watch models.
According to Apple, the new FineWoven band that replaces the leather straps is made of 68% post-consumer recycled content and has lower carbon emissions compared to leather. The FineWoven material feels like suede and is available with the Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle bands.
Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8: Features
The Apple Watch Series 9 doesn't introduce any significant new sensors, but its display now has a maximum brightness of 2000 nits, outshining its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8. The real game-changer is the new S9 processor and U2 ultrawide-band chip. With the S9 processor, you can double-tap your index finger and thumb to activate certain features, such as answering calls, launching widgets, and more, making it convenient when your hands are occupied, as described in the video by Apple below.
The upgraded U2 ultrawide-band chip enhances finding your iPhone by providing directions down to the foot and powers new proximity-based experiences between your Apple Watch and HomePod. For instance, when you approach your HomePod, music options and controls will automatically appear on your Apple Watch.
In contrast, the Apple Watch Series 8 introduced a skin temperature sensor for cycle tracking and crash detection, while the Apple Watch Series 7 debuted a QWERTY keyboard.
Previous reports suggested that the next Apple Watch would feature a built-in blood glucose reader and blood pressure measurement system. However, these features may not be ready for a few more years.
The Apple Watch Series 9 could offer additional features centered around watchOS 10. The public beta of watchOS 10 reveals a redesigned home screen experience driven by widgets and Smart Stacks, offering a significant upgrade. New watch faces, added workout types, refreshed apps, and other improvements make watchOS 10 one of the most substantial software updates for Apple Watch in years.
Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8: Price
Apple has maintained consistent pricing for the Apple Watch over the years, with the Apple Watch Series 8 starting price matching that of the Apple Watch Series 7 and earlier generations. The Apple Watch 8 currently begins at $399 for the 41mm model, with premiums for the larger 45mm model and cellular connectivity. You can usually find discounts on the best Apple Watch deals.
The Apple Watch Series 9 fortunately retains the same price as the Apple Watch Series 8. The 41-millimeter, GPS-only model starts at $399, while the GPS + cellular version begins at $499. The 45-millimeter size has a starting price of $429 and goes up to $529 for cellular support.
