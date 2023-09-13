Apple announced its long-awaited phone last night and now we can make an iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 writing with peace of mind!

Apple convened its annual iPhone launch event at its Cupertino, California headquarters, Apple Park, on Tuesday.

During this event, the company introduced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which come equipped with USB-C charging capabilities and start at a base price of $799. In addition to this, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Subsequent to the event, Apple's stock experienced a decline of approximately 2% for the day. The presentation itself was delivered in the form of a pre-recorded video, commencing at 1 p.m. ET.

If you have missed Apple's ''Wonderlust'' event, catch it from the YouTube video by Apple below.

So without further ado, here is our iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 comparison.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Design and build quality

The iPhone 15 boasts a familiar design but with several notable updates. The rounded edges on both the front and back provide a comfortable grip, while the new matte finish on the glass gives it a distinct look.

The al side rails and IP68 dust and water resistance ratings remain unchanged from the iPhone 14. However, the mute switch has been replaced by an "Action Button" on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

This versatile button can be configured to perform various tasks, such as activating the flashlight, initiating a Focus mode, running a custom shortcut, or simply muting the phone like its predecessor.

Additionally, Apple has switched to USB-C charging, meaning you can bid farewell to your Lightning cables. The new iPhone 15 USB-C port allows for faster file transfers and charging, thanks to the EU's mandate.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Performance

The iPhone 14 marked a significant departure from tradition by introducing a split chip distribution. In this configuration, the base models retained the previous-generation A15 chip, while the iPhone Pro models received a performance boost with the newer and faster A16 chip.

As anticipated, the iPhone 15 continues this dual-tier chipset strategy. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with the A16 chip, which previously powered the Pro series from the preceding year. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max step into the limelight with Apple's cutting-edge A17 Pro chip. This particular chip is a momentous development for tech enthusiasts, as it represents Apple's inaugural foray into the realm of 3-nanometer chip fabrication—a claim Apple proudly touts as an industry first for smartphones. Beyond the technological achievement, what truly matters is the tangible impact on users, which can be distilled into one key benefit: a faster smartphone.

While the A17 Pro maintains a 6-core CPU configuration akin to its A16 predecessor, Apple asserts a remarkable 10% increase in processing speed. Moreover, the 16-core Neural Engine delivers a performance boost of up to twice the speed of its predecessor. However, the A17 Pro distinguishes itself from the earlier Pro models of the iPhone 15 in several other ways.

Most notably, it features a redesigned GPU with six cores, a notable upgrade from the five-core GPU found in the A16. Apple claims this enhancement results in a 20% increase in graphical performance. Additionally, the A17 Pro introduces new features, such as improved video quality thanks to a state-of-the-art AV1 decoder, and the capability to handle tasks like rendering HDR video at 4K and 60 frames per second. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro, equipped with the A17 Pro chip, supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Apart from all that, we have previously reported that the iPhone 15 series will reportedly get larger batteries across all models and that is the case now. iPhone 15 is offering a larger and optimized battery now.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Camera enhancements

The iPhone 14 introduced significant camera enhancements when it succeeded the iPhone 13. These enhancements encompassed two key improvements. First and foremost, all four models now boast an auto-focusing selfie camera. Secondly, the Pro models received a substantial boost with the inclusion of a 48MP primary camera.

Apple has embraced inclusivity by making the 48MP main camera standard across all iPhone 15 models. Nonetheless, disparities in sensor quality still distinguish the iPhone 15 Pro models from their more affordable counterparts in the realm of photography.

In fact, the iPhone 15 Pro models have received several unique camera enhancements of their own. Both models now offer versatile focal lengths, including 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm, providing users with greater flexibility in their photography. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has introduced an innovative "tetra prism" telephoto lens, offering an impressive 5x zoom capability and a focal length of 120mm.

Apple justifies the absence of this remarkable camera feature in the standard iPhone 15 Pro, citing space constraints. Consequently, the exclusive privilege of the "tetra prism" telephoto lens lies with the most premium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Moreover, both Pro models benefit from software-based improvements not shared by their more budget-friendly counterparts. These enhancements include a cutting-edge Photonic Engine designed to enhance low-light photography and the powerful A17 Pro chip, which drives the capabilities of the new Pro iPhones to new heights.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Price

Apple maintained the pricing structure of the iPhone 14 in alignment with its recent flagship iPhone iterations. This entailed a $799 base model for the iPhone 14, a $999 price point for the iPhone 14 Pro, and a $1,099 cost for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The only alteration was the discontinuation of the $699 iPhone 13 mini, replaced by the introduction of the new $899 iPhone 14 Plus model.

However, for international customers, the scenario was less favorable. In the United Kingdom, the pricing commenced at £849 for the iPhone 14, £949 for the iPhone 14 Plus, £1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro, and £1,199 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max—representing an increase of at least £100 compared to their iPhone 13 counterparts.

Similarly, in Australia, the pricing trend mirrored that of the UK, with the iPhone 14 at AU$1,399, the iPhone 14 Plus at AU$1,579, the iPhone 14 Pro at AU$1,749, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at AU$1,899, all exceeding the costs of the previous year's models.

In the United States, however, the pricing landscape for the iPhone 15 exhibited a distinct pattern. Only the new Pro Max variant of the iPhone 15 saw a price hike, now commencing at $1,199, marking a $100 increase over its predecessor.

In contrast, the other models maintained their starting prices, with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus remaining at $799 and $899, respectively, while the iPhone 15 Pro retained its introductory price point of $999.

