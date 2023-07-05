iPhone 15 series will reportedly get larger batteries across all models

Apple's next mobile devices could offer significantly better battery life than before. A report alleges that the iPhone 15 series is getting larger batteries for all models.

An article by IT Home (via Macrumors), quotes a Foxconn worker who revealed the battery sizes of the upcoming mobile devices. Let us compare the data with those of the previous 2 generations.

(iPhone 14 image used for reference)

iPhone 13 series battery capacity

iPhone 13 mini - 2406 mAh

iPhone 13 - 3227 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro - 3095 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max - 4352 mAh

iPhone 14 series battery capacity

iPhone 14: 3279 mAh

iPhone 14 Plus - 4325 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro - 3200 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro Max - 4323 mAh

iPhone 15 series battery capacity

iPhone 15 - 3877 mAh

iPhone 15 Plus - 4912 mAh

Phone 15 Pro - 3650 mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max -4852 mAh

(iPhone 15 dummy models image via Macrumours)

If the above-mentioned data regarding the new devices are accurate, the battery in the iPhone 15 could be 18% higher in capacity than the iPhone 13 (16% vs iPhone 14), while the iPhone 15 Pro may be 16% larger than the iPhone 13 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max may have a battery that is 11% larger than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. That is a significant upgrade on paper. It could attract users who are holding on to older iPhones to upgrade to the new devices, especially if their mobiles are throttling, and/or have poor performance.

The only downside to getting larger batteries on iPhones is of course the fact that they will be heavier. It may not be much, perhaps something in the range of 10-20g, but that is probably a good trade-off. The iPhone 15 lineup will be equipped with USB Type-C ports instead of the Lightning Port, thanks to the norms set by the European Union.

According to the report, the iPhone 15 series will be powered by Apple's A17 Bionic chip, which is built on TSMC's 3nm process technology. It is expected to offer 35% better battery life compared to the previous chipset, the 5nm A16 Bionic. Speaking of which, the Cupertino company had equipped the A16 Bionic on its iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus featured a previous-gen A15 Bionic chip. This trend will likely continue with the upcoming devices, so the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus may use an A16 Bionic chip, while the new A17 Bionic chip could power the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Rumors on Weibo claim that the iPhone 15 Series will come with 256 GB of storage for the base version. For reference, the current gen iPhones have 128 GB as the standard. Getting twice the amount of storage would be a fantastic upgrade, though it appears that it could be exclusive for the iPhone 15 Pro model, i.e. the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will still only have 128 GB of storage for the starter version. iPhones are not cheap, and with a higher amount of storage, we can expect the iPhone 15 Pro to be pricier than its predecessor.

The EU recently passed a law in the Parliament that requires manufacturers to ensure their portable devices come with a removable battery, but don't expect to see that happen with the iPhone 15. It will take a couple of years before me may see new phones with user-replaceable batteries. Still, a larger battery capacity and a USB Type-C port does sound like a good improvement across the board.

