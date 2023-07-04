We need to wait until 2026 for a microLED Apple Watch

According to a recent report, Apple had to postpone the release date of the microLED Apple Watch from 2025 to 2026. The mass production of the Micro LED Apple Watch may be postponed once more amid rumors that Apple's MR gadget Vision Pro manufacturing target for next year has been lowered.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to information made public in April by display analyst Ross Young, the Apple Watch Ultra with microLED display is more likely to debut in the second half of 2025 rather than the previously reported late 2024.

Due to issues with high manufacturing costs that must be resolved before Apple can move on with mass production, Trendforce now believes it has been delayed a second time and is unlikely to be released before the first quarter of 2026. It was first reported by The Elec and MacRumors.

Since 2014, Apple has been working on creating microLED technology. To join the industry and primarily to integrate vertically, the business purchased LuxVue. Apple is renowned for being among the most successful businesses when it comes to vertical integration, or, to put it another way, managing the manufacturing, distribution, and retailing of its goods or services.

For the time being, Apple manufactures its product screens in collaboration with companies like Samsung and LG, but things will be different. To lessen dependency on these collaborations, the corporation intends to promote more internal components. But it will continue to receive assistance from other businesses.

Benefits of microLED displays

MicroLED screens are far more energy-efficient than LED displays, which would significantly lengthen the battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra and any products that use the technology in the future. Unlike OLEDs, microLEDs offer a greater potential lifetime and a far lower chance of screen burn-in.

Due to the pixel-level individual lights, microLED displays also offer improved contrast and quicker reaction times, in addition to better and brighter colors. In a nutshell, it's a new technology that is better than miniLED and OLED.

Advertisement