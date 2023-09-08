Apple events have always been moments of excitement and anticipation for tech enthusiasts around the world. At Apple event 2023, this excitement has reached new heights as Apple prepares to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 15, at the ''Wonderlust'' event.

What to expect from Apple event 2023?

One of the biggest changes we're expecting to see in the iPhone 15 is a new design. The current iPhone 14 lineup has a flat-edged design, but the iPhone 15 is rumored to have a more rounded design, similar to the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be the star of the show, with several rumors and leaks hinting at exciting new features.

The design of the new iPhone 15 won't be such a big surprise since the dummy photos of the iPhone 15 were previously leaked online.

Here's what we can expect:

Design : The iPhone 15 is rumored to feature a refined design, with slimmer bezels and potentially new color options

: The iPhone 15 is rumored to feature a refined design, with slimmer bezels and potentially new color options Performance : Apple's A16 chip is expected to power the iPhone 15, promising even better performance and energy efficiency

: Apple's A16 chip is expected to power the iPhone 15, promising even better performance and energy efficiency Camera : Improvements in camera technology are anticipated, including enhanced low-light capabilities and possibly new photography modes

: Improvements in camera technology are anticipated, including enhanced low-light capabilities and possibly new photography modes Battery life : Apple continues to prioritize battery life, and the iPhone 15 is rumored to deliver even longer usage times

: Apple continues to prioritize battery life, and the iPhone 15 is rumored to deliver even longer usage times Operating system : The device will likely run on iOS 17, offering new features and enhancements

: The device will likely run on iOS 17, offering new features and enhancements Connectivity: One of the most significant changes could be the adoption of USB-C, marking a departure from the Lightning port

When is the Apple event 2023?

Apple officially announced the ''Wonderlust'' event for September 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The ''Wonderlust'' event is highly anticipated, and the tech community is buzzing with curiosity about what Apple has in store for its loyal fanbase.

Other potential announcements

Apart from the iPhone 15, Apple might introduce other products or updates during the event. Speculations include the launch of Apple Watch Series 9 and the possibility of new AirPods.

As of the latest rumors and speculations surrounding the Apple Watch Series 9 and new AirPods, here's what we can expect:

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 release date : The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to launch in September 2023

: The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to launch in September 2023 Apple Watch Series 9 features : While there isn't a significant amount of information available, it's suggested that the Series 9 might not bring major changes, possibly being a minor update. One of the anticipated improvements is a faster processor

: While there isn't a significant amount of information available, it's suggested that the Series 9 might not bring major changes, possibly being a minor update. One of the anticipated improvements is a faster processor Battery and performance: Minor upgrades in battery life and performance are also rumored for the Series 9

New AirPods

New AirPods release date: Apple is expected to unveil new AirPods at the same event as the Apple Watch Series 9, on September 12, 2023

New AirPods features: Specific details about the new AirPods are limited. However, Apple often introduces enhancements in audio quality, connectivity, and comfort with each new generation

Note: These are based on rumors and leaks, and the actual features and specifications may vary when Apple officially announces these products. Keep an eye on Apple's official announcements for the most accurate information.

Featured image credit: Screenshot from Apple.

