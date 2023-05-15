Rumors about the iPhone 15 camera are exciting

Onur Demirkol
May 15, 2023
Apple
Recent rumors say that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, just like the current Pro models.

We have seen many leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models, but there is little information about the standard models. However, the since has been broken. According to MacRumors, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, Jeff Pu, said that the upcoming standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will come with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens.

The 48-megapixel lens on these models, according to Pu, will feature a new three-stacked sensor that can collect more light for better image quality. However, there might be production delays as the stacked sensor is "likely facing yield issues," based on recent supply chain checks. It won't change the launch date, and Apple will most likely launch its new iPhone 15 family in September.

Last year, Apple added a 48-megapixel camera lens to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Users may capture 48-megapixel ProRAW photographs with the lens, which retains more detail in the image file for greater editing options.

"Pu was first to report that iPhone 15 Pro models would no longer feature solid-state buttons due to "design issues." He still expects iPhone 15 Pro models to feature a titanium frame, an upgraded A17 Bionic chip, an increased 8GB of RAM, and more, and he reiterated that all four iPhone 15 models will have a USB-C port," MacRumors added.

 

Current iPhone 14 family

iPhone 15 to feature Dynamic Island

Even though most leaks and inside information mainly target the Pro models, we know a thing or two about the standard iPhone 15. The upcoming iPhone 15 family will feature curved bezels and, predictably, Dynamic Island, according to ShrimpApplePro.

The normal iPhone 15 model has the Dynamic Island function. It has slightly bigger borders than the others but is otherwise identical to the iPhone 14. Apple plans to make Dynamic Island a standard feature on all models this year.

It is also expected to feature a frosted back finish and have Apple Watch Ultra's Action Button as a side button to volume up or down and mute the smartphone.

