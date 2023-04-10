Apple iPhone 15 Pro: New color and camera details leaked

Apple plans to roll out its new iPhone family in Fall, and months before the official announcement, we know what the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will look like.

We had an idea on our minds about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models thanks to CAD images. However, we now have visual information on what it will look like as a whole. The new iPhone 15 Pro model is expected to hit the shelves with a giant camera bump, new haptic buttons, and many more features.

Giant camera bump, titanium frame, and new color

According to a recent report from 9to5Mac, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will have huge camera bumps and a titanium frame. The cameras will be bigger than iPhone 14 Pro's and will have a thicker bump. The new phone is expected to have the best camera on any Apple device. It is also expected to have a titanium casing with a rounder-edged design. iPhone 14's sharp edges were one of the main complaints of Apple users last year, and the company wants to fix it with the new device.

We had some information about the phone after seeing the CAD images. The latest reports showed that Apple wanted to get rid of volume and mute buttons and implement the haptic-button technology that is currently being used in Apple Watch Ultras. Besides, iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to come with a USB-C port.

iPhone 15 Pro will have smaller bezels, and that's why it will be a little smaller than its predecessor while keeping the same overall screen size. "The iPhone 15 Pro measures in at 70.46mm by 146.47mm with a thickness of 8.24mm, while the iPhone 14 Pro is slightly larger at 71.45mm by 147.46mm with a thickness of 7.84mm," says 9to5Mac.

Apple is also adding a new color to the family, deep red. According to rumors, the company wants to get rid of deep purple and replace it with a new tone of red; the exact color code being 410D0D. Space black, white, and gold models are expected to roll out as usual if we don't see any surprises in the upcoming months.

Apple's new flagship is coming to start a new era for the future of the company's smartphones. Its new titanium frame and rounded-edge design will probably remain in the upcoming years, and we might see the standard models come out with the same features.

