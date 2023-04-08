New Apple Maps experience rolls out to Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia

Apple has rolled out a new Apple Maps experience in 6 Countries in Europe. The update brings more detailed road coverage, better navigation, and other improvements.

Apple Maps with improved navigation rolls out to 6 Countries

The Cupertino company says that the new version of the app, which was rebuilt from scratch, is faster and more accurate than before for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. To recall, Apple Maps was rebooted in 2018, with the company's own data, six years after the initial launch in 2012.

Apple Maps supports natural language guidance for navigation, that are easier to understand while driving. For example, when you are approaching an intersection, it may tell you: “At the next traffic light, turn left.” The app's Lane guidance assists drivers line up to the correct lane when they have to make a turn, or enter an elevated road, thus preventing wrong turns or directional misses. Maps will alert users about nearby speed and red-light cameras on their route, and also displays them on the screen.

The new version of the app now supports multi stop routing with up to 15 stops per trip. It can sync the route across your Apple devices. Apple Maps displays electric vehicle charging stations on the route to help you plan accordingly. Want to let your family or friends know when you will arrive? Apple Maps now lets you share an ETA with them to follow. In case of delays, the app will automatically adjust the estimated time accordingly.

Apple had recently rolled out the new experience for users in Finland, Norway and Sweden. The new version of the app is now available for users in Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia. You can use Siri to report about accidents, hazards or speed checks. Likewise, users may report when incidents displayed on the map have been cleared.

Look Around, 3D Landmarks and Cities

Apple Maps' Look Around feature lets users from around the world can explore Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia. Look Around presents street-level imagery with high resolution 3D photos, and interactive transitions. The feature is currently not available in Austria, the Country will be supported in the coming months.

Users may now use Apple Maps to view landmarks in an immersive 3D view. You can visit landmarks in Berlin, Hamburg, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami, Montreal, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and more.

Other improvements

You can add your frequently visited places to Favorites, to access them from one place. Apple has added support for Indoor Maps for airports, shopping centers, so you can now find stores, restaurants, restrooms easily. Flyover view allows users to see major metro areas in an immersive 3D mode with photo-realistic details. You may zoom in, pan around, tilt or rotate the device, and move around the city and experience its landmarks.

Please refer to the official announcement on Apple's website for more details, and screenshots of the features.

Apple reiterated that Maps respects the privacy of users and that no sign-in is required to use the service. The app uses on-device intelligence for personalizing the experience, e.g. suggested departure times. It uses fuzzy search to hide the user's location on Apple's servers. Data that is collected by the app including search terms, traffic information, etc are associated with random identifiers that are reset regularly to prevent users from being identified.

Have you tried the new Apple Maps?

