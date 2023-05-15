Apple's secret patent application: New health features

apple patent
Onur Demirkol
May 15, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple's recent patent application for wearable tags has been revealed, and it was noticed that Apple kept it a secret for quite some time before officially using the company name on the patent in Europe.

A recent patent application showed that Apple is working on a new AirTag, this time for people to wear. The patent application was discovered by Patently Apple. The website said that these wearable tags "may be placed on different parts of a user's body or clothing and may be used for one or more health-related functions such as posture monitoring, sun exposure monitoring, physical therapy, running assistance, fall detection, fitness/activity tracking, motion tracking, medical applications, biometric applications, personal training,  and other functions."

Depending on the health-related function of the wearable tag, several types of sensors may be utilized to collect different sorts of sensor data. Based on user input or sensor data obtained from the wearable tag, the electronic device may be utilized to determine the position of the wearable tag on the user's body and the intended health-related function of the wearable tag.

Apple didn't want to be detected in the United States, and that is why it made the initial patent application under the names of its engineers. Patently Apple notes that the patent dates back to 2020 and "when the patent is finally granted, Apple’s name will officially appear on the U.S. patent."

apple patent
Courtesy of: Patently Apple

Apple and Google joined forces to fight unwanted tracking

Unwanted tracking is one of the biggest privacy issues that customers think of when it comes to this type of devices. Recently, two giants of the technology world, Apple and Google, joined forces to fight unwanted tracking. The companies have presented a new joint proposal for an industry-standard protocol that would aid in the prevention of unwanted device monitoring.

Apple's newest patent also has ties to unwanted tracking, so if it comes to life, then we might see new security and privacy measures in accordance with the joint proposal between Apple and Google.

However, remember that Apple has several patents that the company didn't use or reveal at all. Patent applications are also made to take the feature or technology away from the company's competitors. We might still see Apple using wearable tags in the near future.

Advertisement

Related content

iPhone 15 camera

Rumors about the iPhone 15 camera are exciting
Apple Headset

Prepare to be blown away by the Apple Headset
Apple M3 Pro chipset could have 12 CPU cores

Apple M3 Pro chipset could have 12 CPU cores
Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite is now available in Australia and New Zealand

Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite is now available in Australia and New Zealand

Apple Watch won't charge: How to fix it

How to forget a network on MacBook?

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved