Apple's secret patent application: New health features

Apple's recent patent application for wearable tags has been revealed, and it was noticed that Apple kept it a secret for quite some time before officially using the company name on the patent in Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent patent application showed that Apple is working on a new AirTag, this time for people to wear. The patent application was discovered by Patently Apple. The website said that these wearable tags "may be placed on different parts of a user's body or clothing and may be used for one or more health-related functions such as posture monitoring, sun exposure monitoring, physical therapy, running assistance, fall detection, fitness/activity tracking, motion tracking, medical applications, biometric applications, personal training, and other functions."

Depending on the health-related function of the wearable tag, several types of sensors may be utilized to collect different sorts of sensor data. Based on user input or sensor data obtained from the wearable tag, the electronic device may be utilized to determine the position of the wearable tag on the user's body and the intended health-related function of the wearable tag.

Apple didn't want to be detected in the United States, and that is why it made the initial patent application under the names of its engineers. Patently Apple notes that the patent dates back to 2020 and "when the patent is finally granted, Apple’s name will officially appear on the U.S. patent."

Apple and Google joined forces to fight unwanted tracking

Unwanted tracking is one of the biggest privacy issues that customers think of when it comes to this type of devices. Recently, two giants of the technology world, Apple and Google, joined forces to fight unwanted tracking. The companies have presented a new joint proposal for an industry-standard protocol that would aid in the prevention of unwanted device monitoring.

Apple's newest patent also has ties to unwanted tracking, so if it comes to life, then we might see new security and privacy measures in accordance with the joint proposal between Apple and Google.

However, remember that Apple has several patents that the company didn't use or reveal at all. Patent applications are also made to take the feature or technology away from the company's competitors. We might still see Apple using wearable tags in the near future.

Advertisement