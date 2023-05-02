NYC's innovative solution: 500 free Apple AirTags to fight car theft

NYC is giving out 500 Apple AirTags for free to fight the increasing cases of car theft within the city, the Mayor announced.

Car theft cases have shown an increasing graphic, and the New York City Mayor is trying to do every possible solution to help fight crime. Recently, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city plans to give 500 free AirTags to residents so that they can place them into their cars to combat car thefts.

Adams added that the NYPD won't track the AirTags all the time, but they will be given to the car owners. If they see that their car is missing, then they can share the information with the police to find the lost vehicle as soon as possible.

AirTag is a small device that Apple launched a couple of years back. "AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys. Put another in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back," says the company.

Kia, Hyundai, and Hondas have become vulnerable after a TikTok challenge

Most of the cars that are being stolen in New York City are Kias, Hyundais, and Hondas. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said that it is because of a TikTok challenge that started back in 2022. These cars can be started easily without keys due to a "manufacturing defect," and the TikTok challenge disclosed the flaw, causing the car theft graph to increase.

So far this year, the NYPD has recorded thefts of 966 Kia and Hyundai cars, marking an increase of 819 cars since last year, Chell said.

The Hyundai Santa Fe and Tucson, as well as the Kia Forte and Sportage, are among the models affected, with model years ranging from 2015 to 2019. "When equipped with turn-key ignitions — as opposed to cars with push-button starters — these models are roughly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles of a similar age," said CNN.

The NYC Mayor said that all car owners might want to consider getting AirtTags just in case. AirTags can help car owners to find their missing cars, but it still doesn't solve the issue.

