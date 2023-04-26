Get creative with TikTok generative AI avatars

Emre Çitak
Apr 26, 2023
Apps, Mobile Computing
|
0

The social media giant TikTok is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to create generative AI avatars for their profiles. The move comes as a part of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its user experience and attract more users to its platform.

According to social media consultant Matt Navarra, who has shared images and video of the tool, the AI-generated avatars are quite similar to those produced by Lensa app developed by Prisma Labs.

You may see Matt Navarra's tweet on TikTok generative AI avatars below.

How does TikTok generative AI avatars work?

To create an AI-generated avatar, users will be prompted to upload between three to ten photos of themselves and then select from two to five different styles.

Once this is done, the tool will take some time to generate the photos. Users can then download the images and use them as their profile picture or post them to their TikTok page.

Fun styles for creative avatars

The examples Navarra shared on Twitter showcased a wide range of fun styles that users can choose from to create their avatars. The AI technology used by TikTok allows for a vast array of customization options that can be used to create unique and creative avatars. The feature is expected to be popular among users who want to experiment with different looks and styles for their profiles.

As of now, there is no official announcement from TikTok regarding the release date of this feature. However, this leak suggests that the company is actively working on enhancing its platform with the latest technology. With this new feature, TikTok aims to keep its users engaged and attract more users to its platform.

Advertisement

Related content

Tinder combats fake profiles with video selfies
whatsapp multi-device support

WhatsApp finally allows multi-phone support

Spotify surpasses 500M monthly active users
Snapseed update

Snapseed update disappoints fans after years of waiting

Exploring the different features of WhatsApp Web
Google Authenticator adds support for syncing 2FA codes to the cloud

Google Authenticator adds support for syncing 2FA codes to the cloud

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved