The battle of the giants, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers will come up against each other in the Western Conference Semifinals of NBA Playoffs 2023. Here is everything you need to know about Warriors vs. Lakers Game 1: live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023!

It is now time for the semifinals for both conferences in NBA Playoffs 2023. All the teams that are currently in the competition are the favorites for this year's trophy, and at this point, anything is possible.

Golden State Warriors and LeBron James have a long history, and in the upcoming days, we will witness another battle between the two sides. Here is everything you need to know about the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 1 live stream and how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023!

MONDAY BRACKET UPDATE ? Nuggets go up 2.

Sixers go up 1.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/g5BbyS6IJl — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2023

How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 1 NBA playoffs 2023?

You could either follow the game on TV or online. If you have cable TV and want to live the action on the big screen, tune into NBC Sports and TNT for the first game of the series. These two channels will air the first game.

You could also watch the game online on any device of your preference. If you have the required connection cables, you could also stream Warriors vs. Lakers Game 1 on your laptop and mirror it to your TV, allowing you to watch the action on a bigger screen. TNT and ESPN+ let you watch the action live online. If you have an NBA League Pass, you can also watch the game there, too.

Due to geo-restrictions, you might not be able to access Warriors vs. Lakers Game 1 live stream from your country. However, we have a solution for you. VPN services let you overcome the issue, and if you subscribe for a year-long membership, you will use them for incredibly low prices! NordVPN offers a 63% discount and a stable connection. You can also take a look at ExpressVPN and Surfshark to watch the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 1 live stream from anywhere in the world!

Warriors vs. Lakers in numbers

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers faced each other four times this year. Despite taking the first win, the Warriors failed to keep up the pace and lost the other three. Lakers came here by taking down the Grizzlies in six games, and the Warriors eliminated the Kings in seven games.

Curry and LeBron James are the players to watch as these teams mainly rely on these two's performances. Even if they don't score 30 points, they still lead their teams on both ends, offense and defense.

Curry holds a 33.7 PPG performance, making him the biggest attacking weapon in the Warriors' arsenal, while LeBron is at 22.7 PPG. Anthony Davis is one of the greatest defensive players this year, with 4.3 blocks per game.

Steph and LeBron: 8 TITLES

6 MVPS

5 FINALS MVPS

63-15 IN PLAYOFF SERIES (80.8% win) We can’t wait until Game 1 Tuesday night on TNT. pic.twitter.com/7D4VwTr5ka — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 1, 2023

Warriors vs. Lakers schedule

The competition won't end after the first game as the series might go up to seven games. Below you can find all the Warriors vs. Lakers schedule information announced as of now.

Game 1: Tuesday, May 2 at 10:00 p.m. New York time, 7:00 p.m. Los Angeles time, 8:00 p.m. Mexico City time, 3:00 a.m. London time (May 3), 11 a.m. Tokyo time (May 3)

Game 2: Thursday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m. New York time, 6:00 p.m. Los Angeles time, 7:00 p.m. Mexico City time, 2:00 a.m. London time (May 5), 10 a.m. Tokyo time (May 5)

Game 3: Saturday, May 6 at 8:30 p.m. New York time, 5:30 p.m. Los Angeles time, 6:30 p.m. Mexico City time, 1:30 a.m. London time (May 7), 9:30 a.m. Tokyo time (May 7)

Game 4: Monday, May 8 at 10:00 p.m. New York time, 7:00 p.m. Los Angeles time, 8:00 p.m. Mexico City time, 3:00 a.m. London time (May 9), 11 a.m. Tokyo time (May 9)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 10, TBD

Game 6: Friday, May 12, TBD

Game 7: Sunday, May 14, TBD

