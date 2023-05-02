Apple and Google join forces to fight unwanted tracking

Apple Google tracking
Onur Demirkol
May 2, 2023
Apple, Google
|
0

Apple and Google have joined forces to prevent unwanted tracking through devices like AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers.

Apple and Google have unveiled a new collaborative proposal for an industry-standard protocol that would help prevent unwanted monitoring via devices. According to the official announcement, "the first-of-its-kind specification will allow Bluetooth location-tracking devices to be compatible with unauthorized tracking detection and alerts across iOS and Android platforms."

“Apple launched AirTag to give users the peace of mind knowing where to find their most important items. We built AirTag and the Find My network with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry — and we continue to make improvements to help ensure the technology is being used as intended. This new industry specification builds upon the AirTag protections, and through collaboration with Google results in a critical step forward to help combat unwanted tracking across iOS and Android," said Ron Huang, Apple’s vice president of Sensing and Connectivity.

The announcement added that Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee have also given their support for the draft specification. The tech giants have also gathered inputs from several safety and advocacy groups to develop the specification, on top of getting feedback from device manufacturers.

“Bluetooth trackers have created tremendous user benefits, but they also bring the potential of unwanted tracking, which requires industrywide action to solve. Android has an unwavering commitment to protecting users, and will continue to develop strong safeguards and collaborate with the industry to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices,” said Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of Engineering for Android.

Apple Google tracking
Apple AirTag

Apple and Google shared the specification via IETF

The two tech giants shared the specification as an internet draft via the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). They are also open for newcomers for the next three months, interested parties are invited.

The New York Mayor recently announced that the city will be giving out 500 free AirTags to fight car theft. If used properly, these devices can help solve many problems, but on the other side of the medallion, things are different.

Both companies will collaborate to address feedback, and by the end of 2023, they will release a production implementation of the specification for unwanted tracking alerts, which will then be supported in future versions of iOS and Android.

Advertisement

Related content

Apple Savings accounts

Apple Savings accounts almost reached $1 Billion in four days
Safari second browser

Safari surges back to second spot in browser race
Apple rolls out its first Rapid Security Response Update for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1

Apple rolls out its first Rapid Security Response Update for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1
iOS 17 concept renders reveal redesigned interface for Wallet, Health and Wallpapers

iOS 17 concept renders reveal redesigned interface for Wallet, Health and Wallpapers
How to rename iPhone

How to rename iPhone: Easiest way
Apple wants Widgets to be a core part of watchOS 10

Apple wants Widgets to be a core part of watchOS 10

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved