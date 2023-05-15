Prepare to be blown away by the Apple Headset

May 15, 2023
The Apple Headset is expected to launch soon, at WWDC 2023, and some of its features might blow you away as it is said to "far exceed" the rival devices.

According to those familiar with the situation, Apple will likely release in the coming weeks what is maybe the most "experimental," unusual product in company history, the Apple headset. The Wall Street Journal said that the Apple Headset's capabilities  "far exceed those of competitors," according to several sources mentioned in the report.

The Apple Headset is expected to include a screen for virtual reality, as well as outside cameras that will allow users to observe the actual world using augmented reality. In other words, it will use both virtual and augmented reality technology, and it is referred to as "mixed reality." That is why some sources name it the Apple mixed-reality headset.

The article also confirms that the headgear is "experimental" and "unconventional" in comparison to most other Apple products, costs roughly $3,000, and has a waist-mounted battery pack. Three primary use cases for the headgear might include FaceTime, Apple Fitness+, and gaming. The Wall Street Journal's report also said that Apple VR is also expected to offer "greater levels of performance and immersion" compared to the other devices in the market.

Apple Headset compact design by: @Hanstsaiz

Apple's first new category in a decade

Apple is surely one of the most innovative technology companies among mainstream competitors, but it was very loyal to certain products and didn't reveal anything new for more than a decade. Apple is banking on this new product since it is the first new category in a decade. For several years, Apple has been enhancing iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and it is now time to add a new item to the lineup.

It's scheduled to be introduced in June at WWDC 2023, but don't get too excited since you won't be able to buy it immediately. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it might take Apple many months to make it available for purchase.

Recently, Taiwan's Economic Daily News reported that the headset is currently in the "delivery stage." This means that the product announcement is likely to go as planned, and almost everything is ready before the event.

