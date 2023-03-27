Apple employees fear mixed-reality headset launch

Apple is being very decisive in releasing the new mixed-reality headset this year, and a few employees are seriously concerned as the announcement date comes closer.

According to a report from The New York Times, some Apple employees are still questioning the launch decision of the new mixed-reality headset in 2023. Eight of the current and former employees spoke to TNYT and shared their serious concerns about the upcoming product. They questioned if it is "a solution in search of a problem."

Yes, employees were fired due to not being able to finish the tasks on time, and some have defected from the project due to not believing in its potential. Apparently, a video of it was shown to the company's top 100 executives five years ago. The video included a man wearing the headset in London, calling his wife in San Francisco, and letting her see the UK from his eyes.

Concerns grow as the time draws closer

Recently, some Apple employees/designers had concerns about releasing the mixed-reality headset in 2023 as it needed more time to develop and test. However, reports showed that Tim Cook has been pushing his team to complete the launch this year. He sided with the chief operations officer Jeff Williams despite all the opposition from his team. This had created an internal issue among engineers, and some thought Cook wanted to leave his duties by opening an era, adding the headset to his legacy.

Apple's mixed-reality headset is expected to have a carbon fiber frame, a hip-mounted battery, cameras, prescription lenses, and two 4K displays. It will also include features like drawing and image editing in 3D space. Recent reports also showed that it will operate independently and won't need an iPhone.

The company wanted to announce it sooner, but the launch was postponed to June due to shipping delays and hardware issues. Even that date is very early for many engineers as the mixed-reality headset needs more time to work more stable, and also it is expected to be listed at $3000, which seems pretty high.

If you are dreaming of buying Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset, but the price is too much, you might have to wait for 2025 to see cheaper and new models of it. Leaks showed that Apple began working on a cheaper model, which is expected to launch around 2025.

