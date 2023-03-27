Apple Watch Blood Glucose Monitoring: False hope or future reality?

Apple Watch will get the game-changing blood glucose monitoring feature but it could take a couple more years than expected.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 27, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple has been working on a game-changing feature to add to Apple Watch, but recent reports show that despite making "major progress," the technology still needs a couple of years to roll out on devices.

According to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is indeed working on a new Apple Watch with a blood glucose monitoring feature. However, the company still needs a couple more years to launch It officially and have it ready for mass usage. Gurman says that it could take three to seven years to go official.

The company still needs a long road ahead regarding the algorithms and onboard sensors. Moreover, the current prototypes are in larger models, and Apple needs to work more to fit into the Apple Watch's small body.

Apple hasn't "just" started working on the blood glucose monitoring feature on Apple Watch. The initial effort was made in 2010 after the acquisition of RareLight. Until today, the tech giant worked with a couple of other companies to bring the tech to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new feature aims to measure the glucose level in the user's body without the need for any pierces on the skin. Normally, people use a small needle to pierce their skin and use the blood to monitor their blood glucose levels. If Apple can finish the project in less than five years, it could be one of the biggest innovations the company would bring.

 

 

Apple Watch will get the game-changing blood glucose monitoring feature but it could take a couple more years than expected.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch offers more health-tech features

Even without the blood glucose monitoring feature, Apple Watch is a great tool for tracking your health. Earlier this year, the company announced its new program to support health research all around the world. It detects possible health issues and notifies you with features like fall detection, emergency SOS, and health monitoring. Previously, a Reddit user said it saved his life by sending high heart-rate notifications.

Another feature that Apple is working on is a functional band with an NFC sensor. Apple was granted the patent of it a couple of days ago, but the company might not release the feature in the upcoming years. The company is working hard to bring new and useful features to Apple Watch on top of its current high-tech attributes. These are some of the projects we are aware of. However, Apple is definitely working on, or all east thinking of working on, jaw-dropping features that we might meet in the upcoming years.

Advertisement

Related content

Apple to add several most requested features in iOS 17

Gurman: Apple to add several most requested features in iOS 17

How to Control + Alt + Delete: Mac guide

Apple employees fear mixed-reality headset launch
How to use Mission Control in macOS

How to use Mission Control in macOS
How to stop or block spam texts on iPhone

How to stop or block spam texts on iPhone
How to Reset Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max

How to Reset Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved