Apple Watch Blood Glucose Monitoring: False hope or future reality?

Apple has been working on a game-changing feature to add to Apple Watch, but recent reports show that despite making "major progress," the technology still needs a couple of years to roll out on devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is indeed working on a new Apple Watch with a blood glucose monitoring feature. However, the company still needs a couple more years to launch It officially and have it ready for mass usage. Gurman says that it could take three to seven years to go official.

The company still needs a long road ahead regarding the algorithms and onboard sensors. Moreover, the current prototypes are in larger models, and Apple needs to work more to fit into the Apple Watch's small body.

Apple hasn't "just" started working on the blood glucose monitoring feature on Apple Watch. The initial effort was made in 2010 after the acquisition of RareLight. Until today, the tech giant worked with a couple of other companies to bring the tech to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new feature aims to measure the glucose level in the user's body without the need for any pierces on the skin. Normally, people use a small needle to pierce their skin and use the blood to monitor their blood glucose levels. If Apple can finish the project in less than five years, it could be one of the biggest innovations the company would bring.

Apple Watch offers more health-tech features

Even without the blood glucose monitoring feature, Apple Watch is a great tool for tracking your health. Earlier this year, the company announced its new program to support health research all around the world. It detects possible health issues and notifies you with features like fall detection, emergency SOS, and health monitoring. Previously, a Reddit user said it saved his life by sending high heart-rate notifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another feature that Apple is working on is a functional band with an NFC sensor. Apple was granted the patent of it a couple of days ago, but the company might not release the feature in the upcoming years. The company is working hard to bring new and useful features to Apple Watch on top of its current high-tech attributes. These are some of the projects we are aware of. However, Apple is definitely working on, or all east thinking of working on, jaw-dropping features that we might meet in the upcoming years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement