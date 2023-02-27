This Apple gadget will be everywhere in 2025

Apple is working to widen its product span with the new virtual reality headset set to be revealed at WWDC in June, but today we will discuss its superior, the second generation of Apple VR.

Apple VR is one of the most awaited products of the tech giant and it was expected to be revealed in March or April. Unfortunately, Apple pushed the launch date to June. Apple will hold this year's WWDC event

According to iMore, one of the notable Apple insiders, Ming-Chi Kuo, has given important information on the company's next move. It is said that the second generation of Apple VR will come out in 2025, two years from now. Moreover, it will have two different models, one with low-level specs and the other one addressed to customers needing more hardware power, the high-end model. Apple has different models in almost all of its products. iPhones, iMacs, and iPads have different models with varying specs for different needs and budgets.

Cheaper Apple VR in 2025

The report also states that Apple works with its manufacturing partner Luxshare for the development process of its VR. The Chinese company is leading the project, and it is the first time Apple has used a Chinese supplier to develop a first-generation product. The first-generation Apple VR is expected to have a price tag of $3,000, but with two models coming out in 2025, the company is looking to produce a cheaper model for smaller budgets.

The price expectations of the first-generation Apple VR are pretty high, and some users have already shown their concerns on social media. Even if everybody expects a low-end model in 2025 to debut, it is still unclear if the 'relatable' price would be 'reachable' by the masses. The company's price policy can sometimes be unpredictable, but there is a specific range that makes sense, and that range still points to a relatively higher price.

If we return to the near future, the first-generation Apple VR will be revealed at WWDC 2023 due to hardware and software bugs and shipment delays. Rumors indicate that it will include a bunch of cool features, including hand and eye tracking, air typing, and dual 4K micro OLED displays.

