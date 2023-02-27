You will either love or hate Apple VR's new feature

Onur Demirkol
Feb 27, 2023
Apple is finally looking to reveal its virtual reality device at WWDC in June after delaying it multiple times. Some of its features were already leaked by sources close to Apple, and more information is being revealed as the time gets closer.

Apple VR will be the company's newest product, and the expectation from the community keeps growing. There are solid leaks regarding its price and a few features. Apple postponed its announcement to June due to shipping delays and hardware issues. This delay created a controversial environment as questions and more leaks spread through the internet. One of the most trusted journalists regarding Apple-related news, Mark Gurman, shared more insight about the upcoming VR headset.

According to latest news, Apple VR will have an in-air typing feature and it won't need an iPhone to setup or use.

Apple VR won't need an iPhone to use

As you know, most Apple devices are linked to each other. AirPods or Apple Watch requires another Apple device to connect via Bluetooth, and it was expected that the headset would also require an external device to connect. However, Gurman's report says the exact opposite, the new headset won't need an iPhone for setup or use. It will be a standalone device operating itself without needing an external device.

Mark Gurman also reported the next-generation keyboard that will, again, eliminate the need for an iPhone. He discussed the "in-air typing" feature of Apple VR and said that Apple is currently still testing it internally on the most up-to-date prototypes. Apple is being very choosy on this and trying to develop it to its best shape until the launch. However, it might not be perfect at launch, according to Gurman.

Moreover, the headset also has the ability to pull data from iCloud, and you will be able to synchronize it just like every other Apple product. This will be Apple's first virtual reality product, and the user experience will be improved in the succeeding devices once the company gets user feedback. It is also rumored that the second generation of Apple VR will hit the shelves in 2025, and it is expected to have two different models.

We still have a couple of months until June, but Apple insiders will probably leak more information in the upcoming days or weeks. Expect to see more information on Apple VR before its initial launch!

