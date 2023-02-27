US reveals the new home for iPhones and Pixel phones

India is one of the biggest technology markets in the entire world by being the second most-populated country. In the past, we have seen tech companies taking huge steps toward the Indian market to grow their businesses. According to the latest news, Apple and Google will expand their phone production in the country.

Apple and Google are working closely with the US government

Apple and Google are two of the biggest technology companies in the world. To remain at the top, they must take cautious and wise steps, and the key to success is satisfying the majority with innovative tech while aiming to reach bigger audiences. Both companies work closely with the US government to improve their production capacity while investing in a developing nation.

Both companies are in touch with the United States government, and the main goal is to strengthen the focus on technology companies and the sector in general. The Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke with US and Indian tech business leaders in Bengaluru and gave positive signals regarding technology investments. The US is looking to improve its ties with the "trusted trading partners," and the first step has been taken by Apple and Google, expanding their phone production in India.

The US will lead the resilient growth in the country through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment. PGII is a collaborative effort by G7 countries, and it aims to fund promising/infrastructure projects in developing nations. Apple and Google's expansion of phone production is not the only aspect. Moreover, the US will invest in renewable energy, health, and a few more infrastructure industries in India.

Apart from the two big technology companies, chief executives of IBM, Intel, and Infosys were also included in the meeting. According to Gizmo China's report, "The US aims to mobilize $200 billion through 2027 for the PGII, and Yellen expressed the country's commitment to partnering with India to continue investing in the future."

Yellen also mentioned that the relationship between US and India keeps growing as the North American country is their biggest trading partner. The ties between the two nations are more than just goods being traded as thousands of people share cultures on both sides, with the US being the home of 200,000 Indian students.

