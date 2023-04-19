Apple VR headset may come out later than expected

Onur Demirkol
Apr 19, 2023
Apple is getting ready to reveal its new VR headset in June, but a recent report suggests its release date could be months later.

The mixed-reality headset is what every Apple fan has been talking about for a while, as it will be the company's first new product category in a decade. It is expected to be revealed at WWDC 2023 in June, but don't get too excited, as you won't be able to own it right away. According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it could take several months for Apple to make it available for sale.

Gurman is known for publishing accurate rumors and information about Apple, and if this also turns out true, then we will have to wait a couple of months to try the new $3,000 headset. He also added that "many executives at the company believe the device will have a slow start but eventually has the opportunity to replace the iPhone." Well, that could take many years.

It was also rumored that many engineers and employees thought it was very early to announce the VR headset as it needed "more time." However, many executives, including Tim Cook, had a different opinion, and now we are weeks away from seeing its capabilities. We will also see if it is ready or not.

Headset is the protagonist of WWDC 2023, but there are more to uncover

Apple's upcoming WWDC event is expected to include exciting announcements on each product. The VR headset is surely the protagonist due to obvious reasons, but we will also see the first major software update for Apple Watch. The company hasn't announced any significant updates to its smartwatch, and Gurman says that it will get a new interface and a couple of software improvements.

Besides, Apple is also expected to reveal a new xrOS operating system and software development kit, new MacBooks, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14. Just like the headset, these will also be available later this year.

