Apple VR headset to come with two different ports

Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset will have two different ports, USB-C for data sharing and a magnetic charging port, similar to MagSafe.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, one of the most famous Apple reporters, has given another important information in his latest Power On newsletter. Gurman says that the Apple VR headset will come with two different ports. For data sharing, Apple will use a USB-C port; recent reports showed that the company also chose USCB-C over lightening for the iPhone 15 family. Apple VR will use a charger that inserts magnetically.

"The headset will have two ports: a USB-C connector to handle data and a new proprietary charger. The charging cable that goes into the headset has a round tip that inserts magnetically. In order to prevent the connector from falling out during use, you rotate it clockwise to lock it in. The cable itself connects to the battery pack, and those two pieces aren't separable," said Gurman in his report.

The pack looks like iPhone's MagSafe battery pack

Gurman also mentioned that the pack looks like iPhone's regular MagSafe battery pack, and it will be charged via USB-C. The adapter that will power it is the one that is included with the MacBook Pro.

"Given the short battery life — likely due to the use of an M2 chip and dual 4K displays — I'd imagine Apple will offer the ability to buy extra packs," he added.

Apple is counting on this new device as it is the first new category after a decade. The company has been improving iPhones, iPads, and Macs for several years now, and now it is time to add a new device to the family.

The mixed-reality headset will be announced at WWDC 2023 in June. We are only weeks away from witnessing history. Despite all the exciting features and innovation, it is expected to hit the shelves for around $3,000. You might have to wait until 2025 for a cheaper model, as it was reportedly in development. We still don't know how much cheaper it can get, though!

