Apple VR headset to come with two different ports

Apple VR ports
Onur Demirkol
Apr 24, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset will have two different ports, USB-C for data sharing and a magnetic charging port, similar to MagSafe.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, one of the most famous Apple reporters, has given another important information in his latest Power On newsletter. Gurman says that the Apple VR headset will come with two different ports. For data sharing, Apple will use a USB-C port; recent reports showed that the company also chose USCB-C over lightening for the iPhone 15 family. Apple VR will use a charger that inserts magnetically.

"The headset will have two ports: a USB-C connector to handle data and a new proprietary charger. The charging cable that goes into the headset has a round tip that inserts magnetically. In order to prevent the connector from falling out during use, you rotate it clockwise to lock it in. The cable itself connects to the battery pack, and those two pieces aren't separable," said Gurman in his report.

Apple VR ports
Apple

The pack looks like iPhone's MagSafe battery pack

Gurman also mentioned that the pack looks like iPhone's regular MagSafe battery pack, and it will be charged via USB-C. The adapter that will power it is the one that is included with the MacBook Pro.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Given the short battery life — likely due to the use of an M2 chip and dual 4K displays — I'd imagine Apple will offer the ability to buy extra packs," he added.
Apple is counting on this new device as it is the first new category after a decade. The company has been improving iPhones, iPads, and Macs for several years now, and now it is time to add a new device to the family.

The mixed-reality headset will be announced at WWDC 2023 in June. We are only weeks away from witnessing history. Despite all the exciting features and innovation, it is expected to hit the shelves for around $3,000. You might have to wait until 2025 for a cheaper model, as it was reportedly in development. We still don't know how much cheaper it can get, though!

Advertisement

Related content

Apple refund request guide for iTunes and App Store
Apple is working on a journaling app to help iPhone users

Apple is working on a journaling app to help iPhone users monitor their mental health
How to change AirPods name?

How to change AirPods name?

How to fix "Apple watch won't turn on" issue?
How to block spam calls and texts on iPhone

How to block spam calls and texts on iPhone: Best ways
Apple could launch new 15-inch MacBook Air with two M2 options

Apple could launch new 15-inch MacBook Air with two M2 options

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved