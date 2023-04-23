With this article, you can learn how to fix "Apple watch won't turn on" issue. If you own an Apple Watch, you might have encountered a situation where it won't turn on or respond to your touch. This can be frustrating and worrisome, especially if you rely on your watch for notifications, fitness tracking, or health features.

Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to fix this issue and get your watch working again.

How to fix "Apple watch won't turn on" issue?

Here are some possible solutions to try if your Apple Watch won't turn on:

Check the battery level: The most common reason why your Apple Watch won't turn on is that it has run out of battery. To check the battery level, place your watch on its charger and wait for a few minutes. If you see a green lightning bolt icon on the screen, it means your watch is charging. If you see a red low battery icon, it means your watch needs more time to charge. If you don't see any icon at all, it means your watch is completely drained and may take up to an hour to show any signs of life.

We hope this blog post has helped you fix your Apple Watch won't turn on issue.

