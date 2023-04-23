How to fix "Apple watch won't turn on" issue?

Apr 23, 2023
Updated • Apr 20, 2023
With this article, you can learn how to fix "Apple watch won't turn on" issue. If you own an Apple Watch, you might have encountered a situation where it won't turn on or respond to your touch. This can be frustrating and worrisome, especially if you rely on your watch for notifications, fitness tracking, or health features.

Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to fix this issue and get your watch working again.

How to fix "Apple watch won't turn on" issue
Here are some possible solutions to try if your Apple Watch won't turn on:

  • Check the battery level: The most common reason why your Apple Watch won't turn on is that it has run out of battery. To check the battery level, place your watch on its charger and wait for a few minutes. If you see a green lightning bolt icon on the screen, it means your watch is charging. If you see a red low battery icon, it means your watch needs more time to charge. If you don't see any icon at all, it means your watch is completely drained and may take up to an hour to show any signs of life.
  • Force restart your watch: If your watch has enough battery but still won't turn on, it might be frozen or stuck on a black screen. To force restart your watch, press and hold both the side button and the Digital Crown for about 10 seconds, until you see the Apple logo appear on the screen. This should reboot your watch and make it responsive again.
  • Update your watch software: Sometimes, your watch won't turn on because it has a software glitch or bug that prevents it from functioning properly. To fix this, you need to update your watch software to the latest version available. To do this, you need to pair your watch with your iPhone and open the Watch app. Tap on General > Software Update and follow the instructions to download and install the update. Make sure your watch has at least 50% battery and is connected to its charger during the update process.
  • Unpair and pair your watch again: If none of the above solutions work, you might need to unpair and pair your watch again with your iPhone. This will erase all the data and settings from your watch and restore it to its factory state. To do this, open the Watch app on your iPhone and tap on All Watches > (i) icon next to your watch > Unpair Apple Watch. Confirm your action and enter your Apple ID password if prompted. Wait for the unpairing process to complete and then set up your watch again as a new device.
  • Contact Apple Support: If all else fails, you might have a hardware problem with your watch that requires professional assistance. You can contact Apple Support online or by phone and explain your issue. They will guide you through some troubleshooting steps or arrange a repair service for you if needed.

We hope this blog post has helped you fix your Apple Watch won't turn on issue.

